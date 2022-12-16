 

Clarion County Jail Inmate Accused of Threatening to Kill Correction Officer Waives Hearing

Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gavel-pale (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County Jail inmate who allegedly threatened to kill a corrections officer while being held in the intake area of the jail waived his hearing earlier this week.

According to court documents, 34-year-old David Terrell Robinson, of Philadelphia, waived the following charge during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 13, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Peck was contacted on November 3 regarding an incident at the Clarion County Jail in Paint Township, Clarion County, involving inmate David Terrell Robinson.

An employee of the jail told Detective Peck that on November 2, Robinson made verbal threats to a corrections officer, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Robinson was being held in the intake area of the Clarion County Jail when he made the following statements directly to a known corrections officer:

“When I get out (corrections officer’s name), the first thing I’m going to do is kill you. I know where you live. You ain’t nothing. You’re a punk (expletive). You’re a cockroach. That’s what I’m going to call you from now on. I’m going to kill you, you (expletive). Open these doors. You won’t do nothing.”

Charges were filed against Robinson on November 30 in Judge Schill’s office.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

