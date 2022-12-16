7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA chance of showers with a slight chance of drizzle before 7am, then a slight chance of drizzle between 7am and 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TonightA chance of snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Wednesday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
ThursdaySnow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
