Clarion Borough Council Amends Zoning Ordinance to Add Short-Term Rentals

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough is changing with the times—at least in terms of zoning ordinances.

On Tuesday, December 6, the Clarion Borough Council officially adopted an amendment to the zoning ordinance to add short-term rentals—or better known as Airbnb.

A prominent businessman in the area, Jim Crooks, has openly supported short-term rentals in the borough.

During November’s monthly meeting, Crooks said that Airbnb’s have been really an amazing thing and something that he is really proud of.

Crooks, who leases a short-term rental in the borough, told the council that a lot of work is involved with these rentals.

Reading some of the guests’ comments, Crooks “sometimes wonders if he is living in the same town the customer just visited.

Announcing that he received his 400th 5-star review, Crooks said, “That’s 400 people that came to the area and spent money, not necessarily on local and state taxes, but in the coffee shops and stores. Many hike the loop while here. It is really impactful.”

He added, “Guests absolutely love Clarion!”

The amendment defines an Airbnb as “a service that lets property owners rent out their stand-alone dwellings either as an entire house or shared space, for a period of at least one day up to 90 continuous days.”

The amendment was initially brought before the council in October when they moved to table the motion to ensure the ordinance is appropriately worded.

Calls to Clarion Borough Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar were not immediately returned.

According to Airbnb’s website, there are currently nine houses available to rent in Clarion Borough. Prices range from $50.00 to nearly $300.00 per night.

In other business, the council also:

– Announced Second Council Meeting to be held on December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Clarion Free Library;

– Granted permission to seek Request for Proposals for 2023 Tax Anticipation Note in the Amount of $300,000.00;

– Approved the hire of Deb Himes for Cleaning Borough Buildings in the Amount of $390/Month;

– Approved Resolution #2022-471, a Resolution Disposing of Borough Records Boards and Commission to Expire at the End of 2022;

– Approved 2023 Proposed Council meeting dates;

– Advertised a Public Hearing to be Held on January 3, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the Council Meeting to Receive Public Comments on the Renewal of the Franchise Agreement with Xfinity;

– Granted Permission to approve Change Order #3 to Clarion Borough Contract 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project to Add the Installation of One (1) 2’ x 4’ Concrete Inlet at the Bid Unit Price of $5,500;

– Granted permission to approve Change Order #4 to Clarion Borough Contract 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project to Add Six (6) 4,000 PSI Cast-in-Place Inlet Risers at $1,250 Each for a Total Cost of $7,500;

– Granted permission to approve Change Order #5 to Clarion Borough Contract 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project to Remove Item 7.C. 6’ Diameter Manholes All Depths from the Base Bid for a Total Credit of $15,000; and

– Granted permission to approve Payment of Retainage (Final Payment) in the Amount of $5,750 to Terra Works, Inc., for Contract 2022-1 PAW Park Softball Field Improvements, Contingent Upon Receipt of Executed Closeout Documentation, Including Applicable Bonding.

