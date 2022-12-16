Clarion County Commissioners Proclaim December ‘Dog License Awareness Month’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) There are a lot of things to remember during the month of December, and Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley passed a proclamation this week designating December 2022 as “Dog License Awareness Month” to remind dog owners in Clarion County to purchase new dog licenses.

The licenses should be purchased by January 1, 2023.

Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana said the law requires people to get 2023 dog licenses, available at the treasurer’s office and other Clarion County locations. Online purchases are available at www.doglicenses.us by choosing Pennsylvania and then Clarion County.

Licenses are $8.50 for males or females and $6.50 for spayed or neutered dogs. There is a $2.00 discount for senior citizens and disabled applicants. Lifetime licenses are also available only at the treasurer’s office.

“Dogs are an integral part of families around Clarion County,” states the proclamation. “Thousands of unlicensed dogs around the state go missing each year and are never found. A lost dog can cause incredible stress to the owners because these animals become members of the families who own them.

“Purchasing dog licenses is required by law and is an easy way to ensure a means for a lost dog to be returned to the family they belong, with many examples happening in Clarion County each year.”

The proclamation also states that purchasing dog licenses helps fund dog law enforcement.

“Purchasing dog licenses not only enables dogs to be reunited with their families but provides a source of funding to the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement. This ensures the welfare of dogs in breeding kennels, enables the State Dog Wardens to do their jobs effectively, regulates activities pertaining to dogs that are classified as dangerous, and oversees annual rabies vaccinations for dogs.”

