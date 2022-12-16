Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Pudding Dessert

Here’s a fun layered dessert that will appeal to all ages!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed



1-1/2 cups chopped cashews, divided1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1/3 cup creamy peanut butter1 cup confectioners’ sugar1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided2-2/3 cups cold 2% milk1 package (3.9 ounces) instant chocolate pudding mix1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix1 milk chocolate candy bar (1.55 ounces), coarsely chopped

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place flour and butter in a food processor; cover and process until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add 1 cup cashews; pulse a few times until combined.

-Press into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake until golden brown, 25-28 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, peanut butter and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in 1 cup whipped topping. Spoon over crust.

-In another bowl, whisk milk and both pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand until soft-set, about 2 minutes. Spread over cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping. Sprinkle with chopped candy bar and remaining cashews. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.