Clarion-Limestone Defense Clamps Down on Karns City in 68-55 Victory; Balanced Scoring Helps Union Topple A-C Valley



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Clarion-Limestone not only placed five players in double figures, but the Lions also used a strong defensive effort to help them knock off previously unbeaten Karns City, 68-55, on Friday evening.

Alex Painter paced Clarion-Limestone (4-1) with a career-high 16 points, while Jase Ferguson added 14, Jordan Hesdon 12 and Riley Klingensmith and Tommy Smith each adding 11.

Ferguson also collected eight rebounds, eight steals, and six assists.

Defensively the Lions held the duo of Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp to 13 and seven points respectively. Nine of Beighley’s points came in the fourth quarter.

“I told Alex after the game that this was his breakout game,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “He got boards and putbacks. He did a really good job defensively on Beighley up until the fourth quarter when we had things pretty well in hand.”

Jacob Callihan and Shane Peters each reached double figures for the Gremlins with 12 and 10 points each.

After watching them play on film, I would have never dreamt that’s how things would turn out tonight,” said Ferguson. “All I can say is we’re playing great defense at the moment.”

Karns City (5-1) led 3-2 early on before a 9-0 run, which was capped by a Jase Ferguson 3-pointer that bumped C-L into an 11-3 lead with 2:35 to play in the first. From there, the Lions closed the quarter with a 6-3 scoring edge for a 17-6 lead after one.

The teams played even in the second quarter as the Lions maintained their 11-point lead at 30-19 by halftime.

Painter scored 11 of his total in the third quarter as the Lions increased their lead to 20 points at 52-32 after three.

“We had five guys in double figures and that’s without Jack Callen, who was out due to illness tonight,” said Ferguson. “So, our rotation wasn’t what it normally would have been. Our bench guys did a great job tonight. Jack Craig and Ty Rankin both gave us some really good minutes off the bench tonight.”

Karns City won the fourth quarter 23-16 to set the final score.

UNION 54, A-C VALLEY 42

Zander Laughlin, Payton Johnston and Skyler Roxbury each reached double figures as the Union boys basketball team downed A-C Valley.

Laughlin led the way with 15 points. Johnston added 14 and Roxbury 10.

Dawson Camper also pitched in nine points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Knights.

Jay Clover led A-C Valley with 13 points.

Alex Preston and Brody Dittman each added 11.

Union led 31-25 at the half and extended that lead to 40-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

MONITEAU 63, REDBANK VALLEY 45

Chasen Delrosa-Rugg scored 18 points to lead four Warriors in double digits in this home win over the Bulldogs.

Andrew Zepeda pitched in 12 points. So did Aydan Jackson. David Dessicino added 11 for Moniteau.

The loss spoiled a big night from Owen Clouse, who poured in 24 for Redbank Valley.

Mason Clouse added nine for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brooklynn Taylor scored 20 points and the Karns City defense held Clarion-Limestone to 24 points in a 59-24 home victory.

Emma Dailey chipped in 13 points as 10 players scored for the Gremlins.

Karns City led 33-9 at the half.

Alyssa Wiant led C-L with 10 points.

UNION 49, A-C VALLEY 32

Cheyenne Dowling scored 15 points and Katie Gezik added 10 as the Damsels won their second straight game.

Ava Strauser contributed nine of Union.

Mackenzie Parks paced A-C Valley with 17 points.

CLARION 41, FOREST 15

Sophie Babington poured in 16 points as the Bobcats cruised past the Fires.

Taylor Alston added 12 points and Gia Babington 11 for Clarion.

Amber Guzzi and Kaylie Rooke led the way for Forest. Guzzi scored five points and Rooke added two points, seven rebounds, six blocked shots and two steals.

