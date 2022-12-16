DNA Evidence Links Venango County Man to Rape of Young Boy

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged in a case involving a 21-year-old Venango County man accused of raping a young boy in August.

According to a criminal complaint released Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office, the investigation was initiated after the victim’s mother arrived at the State Police barracks in Franklin on August 17 alleging that her 13-year-old son was sexually assaulted by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King of Oil City.

The victim’s mother told police that the alleged incident occurred on August 16 during a camping trip in Rockland Township, Venango County.

She told investigators that her son was riding ATV’s with King and “acted strange” when they returned to camp.

According to the criminal complaint, she told the investigators that she was suspicious that “something may have occurred because she knew that King had been arrested for sexual offenses in the past.”

The complaint states that she then examined her son and found what she believed to be evidence of a sexual assault. King had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for the statutory sexual assault of a 13-year-old female.

Later that day, she said that King texted her and asked her “not to tell his father” and he was “sorry for what he did.”

She responded to King and said she wasn’t able to talk to him. She told police that she had no further contact with King after that, according to the criminal complaint.

Screenshots of the conversation were provided to the police, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states that the woman drove to PSP Franklin the next day after her son finally told her “what had occurred.”

After providing a statement to police, she drove her son to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh where hospital staff conducted a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit which was later sent to PSP’s Erie Regional Laboratory.

The clothes that the victim was wearing during the alleged assault were delivered to PSP Franklin and logged into the evidence room.

On September 27, the Erie Regional Laboratory provided tests results which revealed evidence of a possible sexual assault.

On October 25, PSP Franklin executed a search warrant at King’s residence and collected his DNA using a buccal swab that was later sent to the Erie Regional Laboratory for analysis.

On November 29, test results were returned to PSP Franklin and revealed that the sample collected from the Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit matched King’s DNA.

King was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland on December 14 at 3:38 p.m.

He faces following charges:

Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

Rape of a Child, Felony 1

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Felony 1

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Felony 1

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Felony 1

Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2

Aggravated Indecent Assault – Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2

King was lodged in the Venango County Prison after failing to post $100,000.00 cash bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on December 21 in Venango County Central Court.

