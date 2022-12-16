Feature Local Job: Maintenance Tech
Webco currently has and opening for a Maintenance Tech.
At Webco They:
Empower Their People with…
- Opportunities for growth
- Promotion from within
- 401(K) Matching
- Paid Holidays & Vacation
Focus and Build on Strengths…
- Education Reimbursement
- Training Opportunities
- Webco U. Courses
- Career Path Plans
Protect First Things Now…
- Health & Wellness Programs
- Health Insurance
- Disability & Life Insurance
- EAP
- Work Life Balance
Create and Capture Value…
- Attendance Bonuses
- Safety Bonuses
- Referral Bonuses
- Longevity Pay
- Profit Sharing
- Retirement Planning
Expect the Best…
- Motivated
- Punctual
- Coachable
- Dependable
- Safety Driven
- 100% Engaged
Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.
Skill Sets:
- Electrical Troubleshooting
- Hand/Power Tool Proficiency
- Read and understand drawings/schematics
- Mechanical, Hydraulic, & pneumatic understanding
- Working independently and with a team
Top Duties:
- Repairs/Upgrades to automated equipment
- Troubleshooting automatic equipment
- Preventative Maintenance
- Fabrication
- Equipment Installs
Qualifications:
Position requirements include working knowledge of:
- pneumatics
- hydraulics
- PLCs
- industrial electricity
- basic mechanical skills
- ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting
- repair of manufacturing equipment
Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associates Degree in Engineering or professional certification.
Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42586&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744
