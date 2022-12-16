 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Feature Local Job: Maintenance Tech

Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 10:12 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Webco currently has and opening for a Maintenance Tech.

At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

  • Opportunities for growth
  • Promotion from within
  • 401(K) Matching
  • Paid Holidays & Vacation

Focus and Build on Strengths…  

  • Education Reimbursement
  • Training Opportunities
  • Webco U. Courses
  • Career Path Plans

 
Protect First Things Now…

  • Health & Wellness Programs
  • Health Insurance
  • Disability & Life Insurance
  • EAP
  • Work Life Balance

 
Create and Capture Value…

  • Attendance Bonuses
  • Safety Bonuses
  • Referral Bonuses
  • Longevity Pay
  • Profit Sharing
  • Retirement Planning

 
Expect the Best…

  • Motivated
  • Punctual
  • Coachable
  • Dependable
  • Safety Driven
  • 100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions. 
 
Skill Sets:

  • Electrical Troubleshooting
  • Hand/Power Tool Proficiency
  • Read and understand drawings/schematics
  • Mechanical, Hydraulic, & pneumatic understanding
  • Working independently and with a team

 
Top Duties:

  • Repairs/Upgrades to automated equipment
  • Troubleshooting automatic equipment
  • Preventative Maintenance
  • Fabrication
  • Equipment Installs

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

  • pneumatics
  • hydraulics
  • PLCs
  • industrial electricity
  • basic mechanical skills
  • ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting
  • repair of manufacturing equipment

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associates Degree in Engineering or professional certification.
 
Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42586&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.