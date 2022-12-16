Feature Local Job: Maintenance Tech

Webco currently has and opening for a Maintenance Tech.

At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

Opportunities for growth

Promotion from within

401(K) Matching

Paid Holidays & Vacation

Focus and Build on Strengths…

Education Reimbursement

Training Opportunities

Webco U. Courses

Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

Health & Wellness Programs

Health Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

EAP

Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

Attendance Bonuses

Safety Bonuses

Referral Bonuses

Longevity Pay

Profit Sharing

Retirement Planning



Expect the Best…

Motivated

Punctual

Coachable

Dependable

Safety Driven

100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Skill Sets:

Electrical Troubleshooting

Hand/Power Tool Proficiency

Read and understand drawings/schematics

Mechanical, Hydraulic, & pneumatic understanding

Working independently and with a team



Top Duties:

Repairs/Upgrades to automated equipment

Troubleshooting automatic equipment

Preventative Maintenance

Fabrication

Equipment Installs

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

pneumatics

hydraulics

PLCs

industrial electricity

basic mechanical skills

ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting

repair of manufacturing equipment

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associates Degree in Engineering or professional certification.



Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42586&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

