Featured Local Job: Mechanical Engineer

Webco currently has and opening for a Mechanical Engineer.

At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

Opportunities for growth

Promotion from within

401(K) Matching

Paid Holidays & Vacation

Focus and Build on Strengths…

Education Reimbursement

Training Opportunities

Webco U. Courses

Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

Health & Wellness Programs

Health Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

EAP

Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

Attendance Bonuses

Safety Bonuses

Referral Bonuses

Longevity Pay

Profit Sharing

Retirement Planning



Expect the Best…

Motivated

Punctual

Coachable

Dependable

Safety Driven

100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Top Duties

Plans/Designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes

Provides support to production operation

Tests all aspects of the mechanical components

Conducts investigations/analysis toward equipment utilization and operations to meet customer specifications

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus

Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer-assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus

Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities

Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development

Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail-oriented with a mechanical aptitude

Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities

Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation

Education and Experience:

B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering

5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required

Steel related experience preferred

Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42314&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

