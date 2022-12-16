Featured Local Job: Mechanical Engineer
Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 10:12 PM
Webco currently has and opening for a Mechanical Engineer.
At Webco They:
Empower Their People with…
- Opportunities for growth
- Promotion from within
- 401(K) Matching
- Paid Holidays & Vacation
Focus and Build on Strengths…
- Education Reimbursement
- Training Opportunities
- Webco U. Courses
- Career Path Plans
Protect First Things Now…
- Health & Wellness Programs
- Health Insurance
- Disability & Life Insurance
- EAP
- Work Life Balance
Create and Capture Value…
- Attendance Bonuses
- Safety Bonuses
- Referral Bonuses
- Longevity Pay
- Profit Sharing
- Retirement Planning
Expect the Best…
- Motivated
- Punctual
- Coachable
- Dependable
- Safety Driven
- 100% Engaged
Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.
Top Duties
- Plans/Designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes
- Provides support to production operation
- Tests all aspects of the mechanical components
- Conducts investigations/analysis toward equipment utilization and operations to meet customer specifications
Qualifications:
Position requirements include working knowledge of:
- Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus
- Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer-assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus
- Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities
- Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development
- Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail-oriented with a mechanical aptitude
- Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems
- Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities
- Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment
- Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation
Education and Experience:
- B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering
- 5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required
- Steel related experience preferred
Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42314&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.