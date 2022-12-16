 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Mechanical Engineer

Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 10:12 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Webco currently has and opening for a Mechanical Engineer.

At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

  • Opportunities for growth
  • Promotion from within
  • 401(K) Matching
  • Paid Holidays & Vacation

Focus and Build on Strengths…  

  • Education Reimbursement
  • Training Opportunities
  • Webco U. Courses
  • Career Path Plans

 
Protect First Things Now…

  • Health & Wellness Programs
  • Health Insurance
  • Disability & Life Insurance
  • EAP
  • Work Life Balance

 
Create and Capture Value…

  • Attendance Bonuses
  • Safety Bonuses
  • Referral Bonuses
  • Longevity Pay
  • Profit Sharing
  • Retirement Planning

 
Expect the Best…

  • Motivated
  • Punctual
  • Coachable
  • Dependable
  • Safety Driven
  • 100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions. 
 
Top Duties

  • Plans/Designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes
  • Provides support to production operation
  • Tests all aspects of the mechanical components
  • Conducts investigations/analysis toward equipment utilization and operations to meet customer specifications

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

  • Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus
  • Proficient computer skills in MS Office.  Computer-assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus
  • Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities
  • Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development
  • Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail-oriented with a mechanical aptitude
  • Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems
  • Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities
  • Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation

Education and Experience:

  • B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering
  • 5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required
  • Steel related experience preferred

Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42314&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.