Featured Local Job: Judicial Administrative Assistant

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week

DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting rate

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Friday, November 09, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.



