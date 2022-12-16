Featured Local Job: Line Cook

Vince’s Tavern currently has an opening for a Line Cook.

This is a part-time position, 20 hours a week, mostly evenings with a possibility of more hours.

Weekends are required.

To apply, stop in at the tavern located at 31729 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.