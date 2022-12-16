Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, and Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.

To Apply; Text MHA1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

