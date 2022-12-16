Featured Local Job: Sales Associate

Long Shot Ammo and Arms, in Fairmount City, currently has an opening for a Sales Associate.

Job Title: Sales Associate

Department: Sales

Reports to: Retail Manager



Non-Exempt

Store Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Summary of duties and responsibilities:

Sales Associates are responsible for assisting customers in their selection of firearms and accessories that meet their needs for shooting sports and/or personal protection.

Primary duties and responsibilities:

Maintaining a professional appearance and attitude

Ask questions and listen to evaluate the needs of each customer

Recommend the appropriate products

Up-sell additional accessories based on the customer’s needs and desires

Maintain merchandise on the sales floor with respect to presentation

Responsible for accuracy with state and federal background check forms

Maintain current knowledge of products as well as state and federal firearms laws

Resolve customer issues and maintain merchandise requirements

Ability to work with minimum supervision, under pressure, and meet deadlines

Receiving shipments and working with the Point of Sale Software

Other duties and responsibilities:

Must be able to work as part of a team

Perform additional duties as needed

Education:

High school diploma or equivalent

Skills/Experience:

Clean background

At least 21 years of age

Basic working firearms knowledge

Precise attention to detail

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work well and manage duties under pressure

Ability to interact professionally with customers

Basic computer skills to include Microsoft Windows operating systems

Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, and weekends

Physical Demands:

Able to lift/move up to 50 lbs

Interest applicants may email a resume to: [email protected]

