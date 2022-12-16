Featured Local Job: Sales Associate
Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 10:12 PM
Long Shot Ammo and Arms, in Fairmount City, currently has an opening for a Sales Associate.
Job Title: Sales Associate
Department: Sales
Reports to: Retail Manager
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
Store Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
Friday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Summary of duties and responsibilities:
Sales Associates are responsible for assisting customers in their selection of firearms and accessories that meet their needs for shooting sports and/or personal protection.
Primary duties and responsibilities:
- Maintaining a professional appearance and attitude
- Ask questions and listen to evaluate the needs of each customer
- Recommend the appropriate products
- Up-sell additional accessories based on the customer’s needs and desires
- Maintain merchandise on the sales floor with respect to presentation
- Responsible for accuracy with state and federal background check forms
- Maintain current knowledge of products as well as state and federal firearms laws
- Resolve customer issues and maintain merchandise requirements
- Ability to work with minimum supervision, under pressure, and meet deadlines
- Receiving shipments and working with the Point of Sale Software
Other duties and responsibilities:
- Must be able to work as part of a team
- Perform additional duties as needed
Education:
- High school diploma or equivalent
Skills/Experience:
- Clean background
- At least 21 years of age
- Basic working firearms knowledge
- Precise attention to detail
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to work well and manage duties under pressure
- Ability to interact professionally with customers
- Basic computer skills to include Microsoft Windows operating systems
- Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, and weekends
Physical Demands:
- Able to lift/move up to 50 lbs
Interest applicants may email a resume to: [email protected]
