Featured Local Job: Sales Associate

Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 10:12 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Long Shot Ammo and Arms, in Fairmount City, currently has an opening for a Sales Associate.

Job Title: Sales Associate
Department: Sales
Reports to: Retail Manager

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Store Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
Friday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Summary of duties and responsibilities:
Sales Associates are responsible for assisting customers in their selection of firearms and accessories that meet their needs for shooting sports and/or personal protection.

Primary duties and responsibilities:

  • Maintaining a professional appearance and attitude
  • Ask questions and listen to evaluate the needs of each customer
  • Recommend the appropriate products
  • Up-sell additional accessories based on the customer’s needs and desires
  • Maintain merchandise on the sales floor with respect to presentation
  • Responsible for accuracy with state and federal background check forms
  • Maintain current knowledge of products as well as state and federal firearms laws
  • Resolve customer issues and maintain merchandise requirements
  • Ability to work with minimum supervision, under pressure, and meet deadlines
  • Receiving shipments and working with the Point of Sale Software

Other duties and responsibilities:

  • Must be able to work as part of a team
  • Perform additional duties as needed

Education:

  • High school diploma or equivalent

Skills/Experience:

  • Clean background
  • At least 21 years of age
  • Basic working firearms knowledge
  • Precise attention to detail
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to work well and manage duties under pressure
  • Ability to interact professionally with customers
  • Basic computer skills to include Microsoft Windows operating systems
  • Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, and weekends

Physical Demands:

  • Able to lift/move up to 50 lbs

Interest applicants may email a resume to: [email protected]


