Gov. Wolf Announces $170 Million in Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million has been awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement.
“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”
The Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) Program are both administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Governor Wolf secured the funding for these programs in his final budget, as he has needed to work to prevent violence through community investments and executive action with no support from Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to enact commonsense gun violence prevention laws.
The LLES program provides law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources to implement information technology improvements, purchase or upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training. Priority consideration for these grants will be given to areas of Pennsylvania with high rates of violence or to law enforcement agencies with low clearance rates (i.e., lower ability to solve crimes).
The GVIP program provides county district attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement agencies more tools to investigate and prosecute firearm violations and violent crimes committed with firearms. Funding can be spent on improving multi-agency gun violence task forces, personnel costs, technology, and software to improve investigations or prosecutions or increase clearance rates, firearm tracing programs, and any other efforts that aid in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of a crime involving firearms.
Priority consideration for both grant programs was given to those agencies in jurisdictions with the highest rates of violence, or, in the case of GVIP, gun violence. The LLES program also was required to give priority consideration to those agencies struggling with lower clearance rates (i.e., the ability to solve crimes). The GVIP program also required that 10% of the funding be reserved for agencies serving rural communities.
$120 million was awarded to 197 recipients for the Local Law Enforcement Support Program:
Adams County
Conewago Township, $70,599
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, $109,852
Gettysburg Borough, $126,593
Littlestown Borough, $126,254
Allegheny County
Bellevue Borough, $79,247
Bridgeville Borough, $35,850
Carnegie Borough, $178,786
Crafton Borough, $20,017
Duquesne City, $739,479
Indiana Township, $10,367
Kennedy Township, $81,952
McKees Rocks Borough, $50,000
Pittsburgh City, $17,598,124
Ross Township, $120,640
Sharpsburg Borough, $180,564
Swissvale Borough, $291,000
West Mifflin Borough, $90,240
Wilkinsburg Borough, $809,005
Armstrong County
Kittanning Borough, $196,000
Beaver County
Ambridge Borough, $43,493
Beaver County Commissioners, $2,654,710
Chippewa Township, $196,800
Midland Borough, $158,616
New Sewickley Township, $74,395
Rochester Township, $88,014
Everett Borough, $21,500
Saxton Borough, $32,000
Berks County
Central Berks Regional Police Department, $153,250
Lower Heidelberg Township, $122,003
Muhlenberg Township, $427,462
Northern Berks Regional Police Department, $116,273
Reading City, $2,029,000
West Reading Borough, $153,988
Wyomissing Borough, $98,000
Blair County
Altoona City, $50,000
Blair County Commissioners, $4,300,000
Duncansville Borough, $6,400
Bradford County
Athens Borough, $106,795
Athens Township, $287,631
Towanda Borough, $40,000
Bucks County
Bedminster Township, $242,467
Bristol Township, $525,164
Central Bucks Regional Police Department, $515,793
Falls Township, $125,200
Lower Makefield Township, $68,371
New Hope Borough, $89,793
Pennridge Regional Police Department, $648,406
Plumstead Township, $144,049
Yardley Borough, $70,915
Butler County
Butler Township, $155,464
Slippery Rock Borough, $97,242
Cambria County
Johnstown City, $759,718
Carbon County
Lehighton Borough, $122,773
Mahoning Township, $120,442
Weatherly Borough, $86,477
Centre County
Ferguson Township, $233,750
State College Borough, $2,977,553
Chester County
Oxford Borough, $77,271
Phoenixville Borough, $338,489
South Coatesville Borough, $30,000
West Goshen Township, $43,289
Westtown Township, $821,650
Clearfield County
Clearfield Borough, $75,840
Curwensville Borough, $95,982
Sandy Township, $562,937
Clinton County
Lock Haven City, $772,476
Columbia County
Berwick Borough, $270,000
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, $295,351
Briar Creek Township, $196,353
Catawissa Borough, $90,309
Locust Township, $50,800
Crawford County
Cambridge Springs Borough, $45,585
Meadville City, $445,650
Titusville City, $132,721
Cumberland County
Carlisle Borough, $1,080,000
East Pennsboro Township, $68,750
Lower Allen Township, $83,326
North Middleton Township, $41,441
Dauphin County
Derry Township, $115,008
Harrisburg City, $2,219,094
Highspire Borough, $65,078
Lower Paxton Township, $874,973
Lower Swatara Township, $102,716
Middletown Borough, $41,562
Penbrook Borough, $210,238
Steelton Borough, $105,712
Susquehanna Township, $1,063,515
Swatara Township, $549,016
Delaware County
Chester City, $2,838,427
Collingdale Borough, $208,444
Glenolden Borough, $242,000
Lansdowne Borough, $119,000
Marcus Hook Borough, $125,301
Norwood Borough, $120,000
Prospect Park Borough, $150,672
Radnor Township, $9,200
Upper Chichester Twp, $215,475
Upper Darby Township, $2,238,231
Elk County
Ridgway Borough, $111,532
Saint Marys City, $158,819
Erie County
Edinboro Borough, $396,132
Erie City, $1,603,568
Erie County Chief Executive Officer, $1,030,998
Girard Borough, $33,915
Lawrence Park Township, $123,176
Millcreek Township, $207,924
North East Borough, $53,408
Wesleyville Borough, $113,634
Fayette County
Brownsville Borough, $54,415
Connellsville City, $49,022
German Township, $250,000
Uniontown City, $326,700
Franklin County
Washington Township, $133,975
Huntingdon County
Huntingdon Borough, $285,357
Indiana County
Indiana Borough, $581,566
Lackawanna County
Lackawanna County Commissioners, $1,059,673
Moosic Borough, $99,006
Scranton City, $215,238
Throop Borough, $56,528
University of Scranton, $470,000
Lancaster County
East Cocalico Township, $114,861
Lancaster City, $4,003,450
Lancaster County Commissioners, $94,185
New Holland Borough, $119,136
Pequea Township, $40,964
Lawrence County
New Castle City, $224,839
Lebanon County
Lebanon City, $1,158,142
North Cornwall Township, $40,478
North Lebanon Township, $66,709
Palmyra Borough, $96,491
Lehigh County
Allentown City, $5,000,000
Catasauqua Borough, $887,010
Lehigh County Chief Executive Officer, $291,342
Whitehall Township, $217,337
Luzerne County
Duryea Borough, $520,105
Forty Fort Borough, $87,534
Hazleton City, $1,117,264
Hughestown Borough, $72,360
Kingston Municipality, $97,673
Lehman Township, $24,000
Pittston City, $126,000
Swoyersville Borough, $98,523
Wilkes-Barre Township, $265,523
Lycoming County
Jersey Shore Borough, $13,445
Muncy Borough, $56,802
Old Lycoming Township, $102,924
South Williamsport Borough, $101,409
Williamsport City, $1,580,137
Mercer County
Hermitage City, $520,257
Pymatuning Township, $110,542
Sharpsville Borough, $24,000
Mifflin County
Granville Township, $120,915
Lewistown Borough, $306,882
Pocono Mountain Regional Police Commission, $2,081,490
Monroe County
Pocono Township, $168,276
Stroud Area Regional Police Department, $1,184,150
Montgomery County
Cheltenham Township, $228,588
Hatboro Borough, $205,447
Jenkintown Borough, $267,664
Lansdale Borough, $134,350
Lower Pottsgrove Township, $130,000
Norristown Municipality, $229,000
Pottstown Borough, $403,761
Upper Pottsgrove Township, $152,000
West Pottsgrove Township, $44,507
Montour County
Mahoning Township, $140,964
Northampton County
Bethlehem City, $1,020,499
Bushkill Township, $35,780
Easton City, $768,322
Forks Township, $125,658
Lehigh Township, $378,200
Nazareth Borough, $283,003
Slate Belt Regional Police, $34,000
Northumberland County
Coal Township, $40,897
Milton Borough, $135,036
Mount Carmel Borough, $52,915
Mount Carmel Township, $366,886
Sunbury City, $35,560
Watsontown Borough, $35,816
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia City Treasurer, $25,000,000
Pike County
Eastern Pike Regional Police Department, $103,627
Schuylkill County
Frackville Borough, $655,940
Minersville Borough, $64,530
Pottsville City, $300,930
Venango County
Franklin City, $80,762
Oil City, $399,868
Washington County
Charleroi Regional Police Department, $220,000
McDonald Borough, $107,780
South Strabane Township, $57,300
Washington City, $442,500
Westmoreland County
Jeannette City, $478,043
Latrobe City, $152,378
Ligonier Township, $106,928
Monessen City, $268,570
Westmoreland County Commissioners, $497,042
York County
Newberry Township, $163,600
York City, $1,086,058
$50 million was awarded to 29 recipients for the Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program:
Allegheny County
Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, $2,348,536
Duquesne City, $645,150
Berks County
Berks County Commissioners, $552,341
Reading City, $686,768
Bucks County
Bucks County Commissioners, $3,079,328
Butler County
Butler County Commissioners, $280,997
Chester County
Chester County Commissioners, $449,264
Cumberland County
Cumberland County Commissioners, $1,500,000
Dauphin County
Harrisburg City, $1,262,501
Pennbrook Borough, $191,325
Delaware County
Darby Borough, $99,000
Delaware County Executive Director, $1,003,127
Erie County
Erie City, $1,368,002
Erie County Chief Executive Officer, $1,178,102
Millcreek Township, $560,387
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Commissioners, $329,236
Lebanon County
Lebanon County Commissioners, $207,411
Lehigh County
Allentown City, $1,500,000
Lehigh County Chief Executive Officer, $11,830
Luzerne County
Hazleton City, $1,348,953
Luzerne County Chief Executive Officer, $608,929
Monroe County
Monroe County Commissioners, $50,000
Montgomery County Commissioners, $3,573,865
Northampton County
Bethlehem City, $350,000
Easton City, $131,868
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia City Treasurer, $20,000,000
Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, $4,993,639
Schuylkill County
Schuylkill County Commissioners, $189,441
York County
York County Commissioners, $1,500,000
More individualized information about the programs can be found under the Enhancing Law Enforcement webpage on the www.pccd.pa.gov website.
