Gov. Wolf Announces $170 Million in Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million has been awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement.

“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”

The Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) Program are both administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Governor Wolf secured the funding for these programs in his final budget, as he has needed to work to prevent violence through community investments and executive action with no support from Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to enact commonsense gun violence prevention laws.

The LLES program provides law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources to implement information technology improvements, purchase or upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training. Priority consideration for these grants will be given to areas of Pennsylvania with high rates of violence or to law enforcement agencies with low clearance rates (i.e., lower ability to solve crimes).

The GVIP program provides county district attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement agencies more tools to investigate and prosecute firearm violations and violent crimes committed with firearms. Funding can be spent on improving multi-agency gun violence task forces, personnel costs, technology, and software to improve investigations or prosecutions or increase clearance rates, firearm tracing programs, and any other efforts that aid in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of a crime involving firearms.

Priority consideration for both grant programs was given to those agencies in jurisdictions with the highest rates of violence, or, in the case of GVIP, gun violence. The LLES program also was required to give priority consideration to those agencies struggling with lower clearance rates (i.e., the ability to solve crimes). The GVIP program also required that 10% of the funding be reserved for agencies serving rural communities.

$120 million was awarded to 197 recipients for the Local Law Enforcement Support Program:

Adams County

Conewago Township, $70,599

Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, $109,852

Gettysburg Borough, $126,593

Littlestown Borough, $126,254

Allegheny County

Bellevue Borough, $79,247

Bridgeville Borough, $35,850

Carnegie Borough, $178,786

Crafton Borough, $20,017

Duquesne City, $739,479

Indiana Township, $10,367

Kennedy Township, $81,952

McKees Rocks Borough, $50,000

Pittsburgh City, $17,598,124

Ross Township, $120,640

Sharpsburg Borough, $180,564

Swissvale Borough, $291,000

West Mifflin Borough, $90,240

Wilkinsburg Borough, $809,005

Armstrong County

Kittanning Borough, $196,000

Beaver County

Ambridge Borough, $43,493

Beaver County Commissioners, $2,654,710

Chippewa Township, $196,800

Midland Borough, $158,616

New Sewickley Township, $74,395

Rochester Township, $88,014

Everett Borough, $21,500

Saxton Borough, $32,000

Berks County

Central Berks Regional Police Department, $153,250

Lower Heidelberg Township, $122,003

Muhlenberg Township, $427,462

Northern Berks Regional Police Department, $116,273

Reading City, $2,029,000

West Reading Borough, $153,988

Wyomissing Borough, $98,000

Blair County

Altoona City, $50,000

Blair County Commissioners, $4,300,000

Duncansville Borough, $6,400

Bradford County

Athens Borough, $106,795

Athens Township, $287,631

Towanda Borough, $40,000

Bucks County

Bedminster Township, $242,467

Bristol Township, $525,164

Central Bucks Regional Police Department, $515,793

Falls Township, $125,200

Lower Makefield Township, $68,371

New Hope Borough, $89,793

Pennridge Regional Police Department, $648,406

Plumstead Township, $144,049

Yardley Borough, $70,915

Butler County

Butler Township, $155,464

Slippery Rock Borough, $97,242

Cambria County

Johnstown City, $759,718

Carbon County

Lehighton Borough, $122,773

Mahoning Township, $120,442

Weatherly Borough, $86,477

Centre County

Ferguson Township, $233,750

State College Borough, $2,977,553

Chester County

Oxford Borough, $77,271

Phoenixville Borough, $338,489

South Coatesville Borough, $30,000

West Goshen Township, $43,289

Westtown Township, $821,650

Clearfield County

Clearfield Borough, $75,840

Curwensville Borough, $95,982

Sandy Township, $562,937

Clinton County

Lock Haven City, $772,476

Columbia County

Berwick Borough, $270,000

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, $295,351

Briar Creek Township, $196,353

Catawissa Borough, $90,309

Locust Township, $50,800

Crawford County

Cambridge Springs Borough, $45,585

Meadville City, $445,650

Titusville City, $132,721

Cumberland County

Carlisle Borough, $1,080,000

East Pennsboro Township, $68,750

Lower Allen Township, $83,326

North Middleton Township, $41,441

Dauphin County

Derry Township, $115,008

Harrisburg City, $2,219,094

Highspire Borough, $65,078

Lower Paxton Township, $874,973

Lower Swatara Township, $102,716

Middletown Borough, $41,562

Penbrook Borough, $210,238

Steelton Borough, $105,712

Susquehanna Township, $1,063,515

Swatara Township, $549,016

Delaware County

Chester City, $2,838,427

Collingdale Borough, $208,444

Glenolden Borough, $242,000

Lansdowne Borough, $119,000

Marcus Hook Borough, $125,301

Norwood Borough, $120,000

Prospect Park Borough, $150,672

Radnor Township, $9,200

Upper Chichester Twp, $215,475

Upper Darby Township, $2,238,231

Elk County

Ridgway Borough, $111,532

Saint Marys City, $158,819

Erie County

Edinboro Borough, $396,132

Erie City, $1,603,568

Erie County Chief Executive Officer, $1,030,998

Girard Borough, $33,915

Lawrence Park Township, $123,176

Millcreek Township, $207,924

North East Borough, $53,408

Wesleyville Borough, $113,634

Fayette County

Brownsville Borough, $54,415

Connellsville City, $49,022

German Township, $250,000

Uniontown City, $326,700

Franklin County

Washington Township, $133,975

Huntingdon County

Huntingdon Borough, $285,357

Indiana County

Indiana Borough, $581,566

Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County Commissioners, $1,059,673

Moosic Borough, $99,006

Scranton City, $215,238

Throop Borough, $56,528

University of Scranton, $470,000

Lancaster County

East Cocalico Township, $114,861

Lancaster City, $4,003,450

Lancaster County Commissioners, $94,185

New Holland Borough, $119,136

Pequea Township, $40,964

Lawrence County

New Castle City, $224,839

Lebanon County

Lebanon City, $1,158,142

North Cornwall Township, $40,478

North Lebanon Township, $66,709

Palmyra Borough, $96,491

Lehigh County

Allentown City, $5,000,000

Catasauqua Borough, $887,010

Lehigh County Chief Executive Officer, $291,342

Whitehall Township, $217,337

Luzerne County

Duryea Borough, $520,105

Forty Fort Borough, $87,534

Hazleton City, $1,117,264

Hughestown Borough, $72,360

Kingston Municipality, $97,673

Lehman Township, $24,000

Pittston City, $126,000

Swoyersville Borough, $98,523

Wilkes-Barre Township, $265,523

Lycoming County

Jersey Shore Borough, $13,445

Muncy Borough, $56,802

Old Lycoming Township, $102,924

South Williamsport Borough, $101,409

Williamsport City, $1,580,137

Mercer County

Hermitage City, $520,257

Pymatuning Township, $110,542

Sharpsville Borough, $24,000

Mifflin County

Granville Township, $120,915

Lewistown Borough, $306,882

Pocono Mountain Regional Police Commission, $2,081,490

Monroe County

Pocono Township, $168,276

Stroud Area Regional Police Department, $1,184,150

Montgomery County

Cheltenham Township, $228,588

Hatboro Borough, $205,447

Jenkintown Borough, $267,664

Lansdale Borough, $134,350

Lower Pottsgrove Township, $130,000

Norristown Municipality, $229,000

Pottstown Borough, $403,761

Upper Pottsgrove Township, $152,000

West Pottsgrove Township, $44,507

Montour County

Mahoning Township, $140,964

Northampton County

Bethlehem City, $1,020,499

Bushkill Township, $35,780

Easton City, $768,322

Forks Township, $125,658

Lehigh Township, $378,200

Nazareth Borough, $283,003

Slate Belt Regional Police, $34,000

Northumberland County

Coal Township, $40,897

Milton Borough, $135,036

Mount Carmel Borough, $52,915

Mount Carmel Township, $366,886

Sunbury City, $35,560

Watsontown Borough, $35,816

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia City Treasurer, $25,000,000

Pike County

Eastern Pike Regional Police Department, $103,627

Schuylkill County

Frackville Borough, $655,940

Minersville Borough, $64,530

Pottsville City, $300,930

Venango County

Franklin City, $80,762

Oil City, $399,868

Washington County

Charleroi Regional Police Department, $220,000

McDonald Borough, $107,780

South Strabane Township, $57,300

Washington City, $442,500

Westmoreland County

Jeannette City, $478,043

Latrobe City, $152,378

Ligonier Township, $106,928

Monessen City, $268,570

Westmoreland County Commissioners, $497,042

York County

Newberry Township, $163,600

York City, $1,086,058

$50 million was awarded to 29 recipients for the Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program:

Allegheny County

Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, $2,348,536

Duquesne City, $645,150

Berks County

Berks County Commissioners, $552,341

Reading City, $686,768

Bucks County

Bucks County Commissioners, $3,079,328

Butler County

Butler County Commissioners, $280,997

Chester County

Chester County Commissioners, $449,264

Cumberland County

Cumberland County Commissioners, $1,500,000

Dauphin County

Harrisburg City, $1,262,501

Pennbrook Borough, $191,325

Delaware County

Darby Borough, $99,000

Delaware County Executive Director, $1,003,127

Erie County

Erie City, $1,368,002

Erie County Chief Executive Officer, $1,178,102

Millcreek Township, $560,387

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Commissioners, $329,236

Lebanon County

Lebanon County Commissioners, $207,411

Lehigh County

Allentown City, $1,500,000

Lehigh County Chief Executive Officer, $11,830

Luzerne County

Hazleton City, $1,348,953

Luzerne County Chief Executive Officer, $608,929

Monroe County

Monroe County Commissioners, $50,000

Montgomery County Commissioners, $3,573,865

Northampton County

Bethlehem City, $350,000

Easton City, $131,868

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia City Treasurer, $20,000,000

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, $4,993,639

Schuylkill County

Schuylkill County Commissioners, $189,441

York County

York County Commissioners, $1,500,000

More individualized information about the programs can be found under the Enhancing Law Enforcement webpage on the www.pccd.pa.gov website.

