Gov. Wolf Announces $170 Million in Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement

Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

22414_gov_beadgrant_dz_001HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million has been awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement.

“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”

The Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) Program are both administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Governor Wolf secured the funding for these programs in his final budget, as he has needed to work to prevent violence through community investments and executive action with no support from Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to enact commonsense gun violence prevention laws.

The LLES program provides law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources to implement information technology improvements, purchase or upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training. Priority consideration for these grants will be given to areas of Pennsylvania with high rates of violence or to law enforcement agencies with low clearance rates (i.e., lower ability to solve crimes).

The GVIP program provides county district attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement agencies more tools to investigate and prosecute firearm violations and violent crimes committed with firearms. Funding can be spent on improving multi-agency gun violence task forces, personnel costs, technology, and software to improve investigations or prosecutions or increase clearance rates, firearm tracing programs, and any other efforts that aid in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of a crime involving firearms.

Priority consideration for both grant programs was given to those agencies in jurisdictions with the highest rates of violence, or, in the case of GVIP, gun violence. The LLES program also was required to give priority consideration to those agencies struggling with lower clearance rates (i.e., the ability to solve crimes). The GVIP program also required that 10% of the funding be reserved for agencies serving rural communities.

$120 million was awarded to 197 recipients for the Local Law Enforcement Support Program:

Adams County

Conewago Township, $70,599
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, $109,852
Gettysburg Borough, $126,593
Littlestown Borough, $126,254

Allegheny County

Bellevue Borough, $79,247
Bridgeville Borough, $35,850
Carnegie Borough, $178,786
Crafton Borough, $20,017
Duquesne City, $739,479
Indiana Township, $10,367
Kennedy Township, $81,952
McKees Rocks Borough, $50,000
Pittsburgh City, $17,598,124
Ross Township, $120,640
Sharpsburg Borough, $180,564
Swissvale Borough, $291,000
West Mifflin Borough, $90,240
Wilkinsburg Borough, $809,005

Armstrong County

Kittanning Borough, $196,000

Beaver County

Ambridge Borough, $43,493
Beaver County Commissioners, $2,654,710
Chippewa Township, $196,800
Midland Borough, $158,616
New Sewickley Township, $74,395
Rochester Township, $88,014
Everett Borough, $21,500
Saxton Borough, $32,000

Berks County

Central Berks Regional Police Department, $153,250
Lower Heidelberg Township, $122,003
Muhlenberg Township, $427,462
Northern Berks Regional Police Department, $116,273
Reading City, $2,029,000
West Reading Borough, $153,988
Wyomissing Borough, $98,000

Blair County

Altoona City, $50,000
Blair County Commissioners, $4,300,000
Duncansville Borough, $6,400
Bradford County
Athens Borough, $106,795
Athens Township, $287,631
Towanda Borough, $40,000

Bucks County

Bedminster Township, $242,467
Bristol Township, $525,164
Central Bucks Regional Police Department, $515,793
Falls Township, $125,200
Lower Makefield Township, $68,371
New Hope Borough, $89,793
Pennridge Regional Police Department, $648,406
Plumstead Township, $144,049
Yardley Borough, $70,915

Butler County

Butler Township, $155,464
Slippery Rock Borough, $97,242

Cambria County

Johnstown City, $759,718

Carbon County

Lehighton Borough, $122,773
Mahoning Township, $120,442
Weatherly Borough, $86,477

Centre County

Ferguson Township, $233,750
State College Borough, $2,977,553

Chester County

Oxford Borough, $77,271
Phoenixville Borough, $338,489
South Coatesville Borough, $30,000
West Goshen Township, $43,289
Westtown Township, $821,650

Clearfield County

Clearfield Borough, $75,840
Curwensville Borough, $95,982
Sandy Township, $562,937

Clinton County

Lock Haven City, $772,476

Columbia County

Berwick Borough, $270,000
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, $295,351
Briar Creek Township, $196,353
Catawissa Borough, $90,309
Locust Township, $50,800

Crawford County

Cambridge Springs Borough, $45,585
Meadville City, $445,650
Titusville City, $132,721

Cumberland County

Carlisle Borough, $1,080,000
East Pennsboro Township, $68,750
Lower Allen Township, $83,326
North Middleton Township, $41,441

Dauphin County

Derry Township, $115,008
Harrisburg City, $2,219,094
Highspire Borough, $65,078
Lower Paxton Township, $874,973
Lower Swatara Township, $102,716
Middletown Borough, $41,562
Penbrook Borough, $210,238
Steelton Borough, $105,712
Susquehanna Township, $1,063,515
Swatara Township, $549,016

Delaware County

Chester City, $2,838,427
Collingdale Borough, $208,444
Glenolden Borough, $242,000
Lansdowne Borough, $119,000
Marcus Hook Borough, $125,301
Norwood Borough, $120,000
Prospect Park Borough, $150,672
Radnor Township, $9,200
Upper Chichester Twp, $215,475
Upper Darby Township, $2,238,231

Elk County

Ridgway Borough, $111,532
Saint Marys City, $158,819

Erie County

Edinboro Borough, $396,132
Erie City, $1,603,568
Erie County Chief Executive Officer, $1,030,998
Girard Borough, $33,915
Lawrence Park Township, $123,176
Millcreek Township, $207,924
North East Borough, $53,408
Wesleyville Borough, $113,634

Fayette County

Brownsville Borough, $54,415
Connellsville City, $49,022
German Township, $250,000
Uniontown City, $326,700

Franklin County

Washington Township, $133,975
Huntingdon County
Huntingdon Borough, $285,357

Indiana County

Indiana Borough, $581,566

Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County Commissioners, $1,059,673
Moosic Borough, $99,006
Scranton City, $215,238
Throop Borough, $56,528
University of Scranton, $470,000

Lancaster County

East Cocalico Township, $114,861
Lancaster City, $4,003,450
Lancaster County Commissioners, $94,185
New Holland Borough, $119,136
Pequea Township, $40,964

Lawrence County

New Castle City, $224,839

Lebanon County

Lebanon City, $1,158,142
North Cornwall Township, $40,478
North Lebanon Township, $66,709
Palmyra Borough, $96,491
Lehigh County
Allentown City, $5,000,000
Catasauqua Borough, $887,010
Lehigh County Chief Executive Officer, $291,342
Whitehall Township, $217,337

Luzerne County

Duryea Borough, $520,105
Forty Fort Borough, $87,534
Hazleton City, $1,117,264
Hughestown Borough, $72,360
Kingston Municipality, $97,673
Lehman Township, $24,000
Pittston City, $126,000
Swoyersville Borough, $98,523
Wilkes-Barre Township, $265,523

Lycoming County

Jersey Shore Borough, $13,445
Muncy Borough, $56,802
Old Lycoming Township, $102,924
South Williamsport Borough, $101,409
Williamsport City, $1,580,137

Mercer County

Hermitage City, $520,257
Pymatuning Township, $110,542
Sharpsville Borough, $24,000

Mifflin County

Granville Township, $120,915
Lewistown Borough, $306,882
Pocono Mountain Regional Police Commission, $2,081,490

Monroe County

Pocono Township, $168,276
Stroud Area Regional Police Department, $1,184,150

Montgomery County

Cheltenham Township, $228,588
Hatboro Borough, $205,447
Jenkintown Borough, $267,664
Lansdale Borough, $134,350
Lower Pottsgrove Township, $130,000
Norristown Municipality, $229,000
Pottstown Borough, $403,761
Upper Pottsgrove Township, $152,000
West Pottsgrove Township, $44,507

Montour County

Mahoning Township, $140,964

Northampton County

Bethlehem City, $1,020,499
Bushkill Township, $35,780
Easton City, $768,322
Forks Township, $125,658
Lehigh Township, $378,200
Nazareth Borough, $283,003
Slate Belt Regional Police, $34,000

Northumberland County

Coal Township, $40,897
Milton Borough, $135,036
Mount Carmel Borough, $52,915
Mount Carmel Township, $366,886
Sunbury City, $35,560
Watsontown Borough, $35,816

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia City Treasurer, $25,000,000

Pike County

Eastern Pike Regional Police Department, $103,627

Schuylkill County

Frackville Borough, $655,940
Minersville Borough, $64,530
Pottsville City, $300,930

Venango County

Franklin City, $80,762
Oil City, $399,868

Washington County

Charleroi Regional Police Department, $220,000
McDonald Borough, $107,780
South Strabane Township, $57,300
Washington City, $442,500

Westmoreland County

Jeannette City, $478,043
Latrobe City, $152,378
Ligonier Township, $106,928
Monessen City, $268,570
Westmoreland County Commissioners, $497,042

York County

Newberry Township, $163,600
York City, $1,086,058

$50 million was awarded to 29 recipients for the Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program:

Allegheny County

Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, $2,348,536
Duquesne City, $645,150

Berks County

Berks County Commissioners, $552,341
Reading City, $686,768

Bucks County

Bucks County Commissioners, $3,079,328

Butler County

Butler County Commissioners, $280,997

Chester County

Chester County Commissioners, $449,264

Cumberland County

Cumberland County Commissioners, $1,500,000

Dauphin County

Harrisburg City, $1,262,501
Pennbrook Borough, $191,325

Delaware County

Darby Borough, $99,000
Delaware County Executive Director, $1,003,127

Erie County

Erie City, $1,368,002
Erie County Chief Executive Officer, $1,178,102
Millcreek Township, $560,387

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Commissioners, $329,236

Lebanon County

Lebanon County Commissioners, $207,411

Lehigh County

Allentown City, $1,500,000
Lehigh County Chief Executive Officer, $11,830

Luzerne County

Hazleton City, $1,348,953
Luzerne County Chief Executive Officer, $608,929

Monroe County

Monroe County Commissioners, $50,000
Montgomery County Commissioners, $3,573,865

Northampton County

Bethlehem City, $350,000
Easton City, $131,868

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia City Treasurer, $20,000,000
Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, $4,993,639

Schuylkill County

Schuylkill County Commissioners, $189,441

York County

York County Commissioners, $1,500,000

More individualized information about the programs can be found under the Enhancing Law Enforcement webpage on the www.pccd.pa.gov website.


