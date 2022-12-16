Judith V. “Judy” Dean, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, December 15, 2022 at her home.

She was born on December 1, 1939 in Rimersburg; daughter of the late Jesse and Stella Rankin.

Judy was the first graduating class from Union High School in 1958.

She married the love of her life, Jerry Dean, on June 29, 1963, who survives.

She was a loving and devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Jerry, Judy is survived by her son, Greg Dean and his wife, Cassima, of Texas, and 3 grandchildren, Heather Johnson and her husband, Allan, of Rimersburg, Alison Barger and her husband, Tracy, of Rimersburg, and Kayla Guinn and her husband, Michael, of Texas; along with her great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Katelyn, Crystal, Dean, Sherry, Hayes, and baby boy Guinn on the way.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Sheila G. Johnson, and her brothers and sisters.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

A private graveside service for the family will take place at the Rimersburg Cemetery.

