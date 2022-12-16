Kenneth “Ken” Clarence Cable, 81, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with his loving wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ken was born on February 4, 1941, to the late Albert and Catherine (Burkett) Cable in DuBois, PA.

He attended the DuBois Area High School and served proudly with the United States Navy for four years.

Ken worked for American Welding in Warren, OH and General Motors in Lordstown, OH.

He retired from General Motors after 28 years in 2000.

Ken was a member of the American Legion in Clarion, PA, Fraternal Order of Eagles #983, and Fireman’s Club.

After winning the lottery with some of his friends, he took his portion of the winnings to purchase a beautiful home in Corsica.

Ken married Shirlee L. Thompson in 2005 in Brookville, PA; Shirlee survives him.

They lived in their secluded home for 18 wonderful years together.

Ken loved his family and friends above all else. He loved to host parties and gathering for everyone.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by four step – children: Deborah Benninger, Tami Kenney, Margie Kennedy, and Lori Sciremammano; one sister: Shirley Cochrane of Courtland, OH; and many close friends.

Ken is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great–grandchildren.

Ken is preceded in passing by his parents and his first wife; Lillian “Lily” Thompson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney–d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

