Kimberly Sue French, 54, of Seneca, PA, passed away Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022 at UPMC- Hamot in Erie.

Born June 17, 1968 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Donald L. (Slim) & Sandy Y. Aaron Hartsell.

Kim was a graduate of West Forest High School and went to Venango Campus for two years.

A homemaker, she volunteered at Christian Life Academy as their librarian.

She loved volunteering at the school, where her son will graduate from this year.

Kim was a very caring person, and would help anyone at anytime.

She taught Sunday School at Grace United Methodist for many years, and was actively involved at the church.

She enjoyed camping.

Kim was engaged to Paul Gaddess and was planning on marrying him in August of 2023.

Paul was the love of her life.

Kim is survived by her parents: Donald & Sandy Hartsell of Henry’s Bend; her son: Chris French of Seneca; a brother: Don (DJ) Hartsell & his wife, Corrina, of Oil City; the following nieces and nephews: Brandon , Breanna, Hailey, and Hayden; and the apple of her eye, Mathias.

She is also survived by aunts: Joyce Coast of Monroe, Cindy Amsler & her husband, Randy, of FL, Barb Czerneski & her husband Steve of MI; two uncles: Jim Aaron & his wife, Sophie, of Franklin, Gary Aaron & his wife, Kathy, of MI; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and a sister, Gwen Metz

Friends will be received from 10:00A.M.-12 Noon Saturday in Grace United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday in Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Ron Geisler, Pastor and Rev. Mike Heim, Pastor of Victory Heights United Brethren, co-officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christian Life Academy, the Life Center 323 13th St. Franklin, PA 16323 or to Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

