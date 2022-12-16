Mary Lou Triola, age 94, passed away on December 15, 2022 at The Collins House after a brief but fierce battle with lung cancer.

She was born in Meadville, PA to James Hickernell and Elvera Schreck Collier on August 7, 1928.

Mary Lou married Carl K. Triola on September 16th, 1950 at St. Brigid Church in Meadville, PA and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2008 after 58 years of marriage.

She is survived by two children, Stephanie Hawks (fiancée Matthew Semian) and Joseph Triola (Amy), all of Franklin.

She also leaves to cherish her memory, 6 grandchildren, Dustin (Emily) Hawks of Boston MA, Darren (Amanda) Hawks of Franklin, Annie Hawks (fiancée Aaron Killmeyer) of Pittsburgh, Daniel Triola of Crested Butte, CO, Meaghen Triola of Franklin, Rebecca Saunders (Sean) of Harmony, and four step grandchildren Joseph Uhler (Emily) of Conway, Zachary Uhler (Lauren) of Grove City, Audrey Schneider (Caston) of Canonsburg and Jacob Uhler of Franklin.

She leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Miller and Maren Hawks, both of Franklin, and nine step great-grandchildren Juliana, Jaxson, Elayna, Everly, Liliana, Madalynn, Melody, Meadow, and Jacob.

Mary Lou is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Fanuko of Canton, MI, a very close friend and cousin, Marilyn Deitsch and her husband Don of Grant, AL, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Aaron and her husband Walter, her brother-in-law, John Fanuko, and son-in-law William Hawks, Jr.

Mary Lou was a 1946 graduate of Meadville High School.

She was employed as a stenographer and secretary at Talon, Inc. until moving to Franklin in 1953.

Seventeen years after high school graduation, she enrolled at Edinboro College, transferred to Clarion’s Venango Campus and earned her Bachelor of Science (magna cum laude) from Clarion University in 1969 and her Master of Education (magna cum laude) also from Clarion University in 1974.

She was employed for 4 years as a 7th and 8th grade Developmental and Remedial Reading Teacher at Rocky Grove Middle School.

She was a substitute teacher mainly at Franklin High School until 1994.

Mary Lou became active in the Franklin Civic Operetta Association serving on the Board of Directors until 1998.

During that time, she produced numerous plays and musicals, worked backstage on costumes, props, publicity and ushered for many productions.

She also volunteered for 7 years as Volunteer Coordinator for the VARHA (Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Assn.) and served on the Board of Directors for several years.

One of her greatest comforts was her Catholic faith, and Mary Lou along with her husband Carl served together as ushers at St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Carl and Mary Lou were named “Sports Man and Woman of the Year” in 1975 by the Red and Black Club at Franklin High School.

Mary Lou enjoyed playing bridge with friends, golfing, downhill skiing, boating at Kinzua Dam, Line Dancing at The Villages in Florida and various other activities.

She spent the last 20 years mostly in The Villages in Florida, and Steeplechase Retirement Center where she served as an ambassador and made many friendships.

Friends may call from 4 – 8pm on Sunday, December 18 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. at 1315 Chestnut Street in Franklin and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am on Monday December 19 at St. Patrick Church on Liberty Street in Franklin.

A private interment will take place at a later time.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts can be made to VNA of Venango County Hospice Program (The Collins House) or St. Patrick’s Church in Franklin.

Condolences may be sent online to https://www.warrenfh.com.

