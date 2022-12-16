Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by Gary Bickerstaff; Holiday Gift Certificates Are Available!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Friday night by Gary Bickerstaff.
Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!
Gary Bickerstaff will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.
HOLIDAY GIFT CERTIFICATES ARE AVAILABLE!
Customers get $10.00 to spend on themselves in 2023 with every $100.00 they get in gift certificates!
Also, local companies that are looking for the perfect gift for their staff – think wine! Deer Creek’s qualified employees are available to help customers select the perfect bottles of wine and last-minute orders are no problem! Gift wrapping is also available!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
