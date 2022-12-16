 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by Gary Bickerstaff; Holiday Gift Certificates Are Available!

Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

deer-creek-winerySHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Friday night by Gary Bickerstaff.

Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!

Gary Bickerstaff will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16.

Gary Bickerstaff

As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.

HOLIDAY GIFT CERTIFICATES ARE AVAILABLE!

Customers get $10.00 to spend on themselves in 2023 with every $100.00 they get in gift certificates!

Also, local companies that are looking for the perfect gift for their staff – think wine! Deer Creek’s qualified employees are available to help customers select the perfect bottles of wine and last-minute orders are no problem! Gift wrapping is also available!

Christmas-wine

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, visit their website here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.