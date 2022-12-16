Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Name Game

We have our share of places with unique and odd names in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

Just for fun, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has a little quiz for you.

Below are five locations from each of the counties in the PA Great Outdoors: Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, and Jefferson. Just match the county with the name.

1. Alaska



2. Anita3. Brandy Camp4. Buzzard Swamp5. Catfish6. Daguscahonda7. Dry Hollow8. Endeavor9. Frostburg10. Hallton11. Hicks Run12. Horsehead Hollow13. Kellettville14. Kossuth15. Lickingville16. Oliveburg17. Pest Hollow18. Pigeon19. Pumpkin Hollow20. Poormans Draft21. Sprankle Mills22. Starr23. Turkey City24. Vowinkel25. Weedville

Answers will be posted on the PA Great Outdoors Facebook page on Friday, December 16.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.