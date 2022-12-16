Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Name Game
Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
We have our share of places with unique and odd names in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.
Just for fun, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has a little quiz for you.
Below are five locations from each of the counties in the PA Great Outdoors: Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, and Jefferson. Just match the county with the name.
1. Alaska
2. Anita
3. Brandy Camp
4. Buzzard Swamp
5. Catfish
6. Daguscahonda
7. Dry Hollow
8. Endeavor
9. Frostburg
10. Hallton
11. Hicks Run
12. Horsehead Hollow
13. Kellettville
14. Kossuth
15. Lickingville
16. Oliveburg
17. Pest Hollow
18. Pigeon
19. Pumpkin Hollow
20. Poormans Draft
21. Sprankle Mills
22. Starr
23. Turkey City
24. Vowinkel
25. Weedville
Answers will be posted on the PA Great Outdoors Facebook page on Friday, December 16.
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.