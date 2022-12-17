$1 Million Clarion River Bridge Preservation Project Anticipated for Summer 2025

CLARION, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying State Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint Townships, Clarion County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge preservation project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, and design. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2025 and will maintain traffic using a single lane controlled by temporary signals. Two single-day detours will be required for bearing replacement. The estimated construction cost is approximately $1 million dollars. An online presentation of the project, which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project, will be available from December 19, 2022 to January 9, 2023.

To access the web page visit http://www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Clarion County box, and then choose Clarion River Arch Project tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kenneth Campbell, Project Manager, at [email protected] or 724-357-2646

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

