7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of flurries before 9am, then a chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday – Rain and snow showers. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night – Rain and snow showers. Low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
