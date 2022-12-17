Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buttery Spritz Cookies

This tender spritz cookie recipe is very eye-catching on a Christmas cookie tray!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar, divided



1/2 teaspoon salt1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/2 teaspoon almond extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flourMelted semisweet chocolate, optional2 to 3 tablespoons waterColored sugar and sprinkles

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, cream butter, 1-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar, and salt until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and extracts. Gradually beat flour into creamed mixture.

-Using a cookie press fitted with a disk of your choice, press dough 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake until set, 6-8 minutes (do not brown). Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-If desired, dip in melted chocolate and let stand until set or, in a small bowl, mix remaining 1 cup confectioners’ sugar and enough water to reach desired consistency. Dip cookies in glaze; decorate as desired. Let stand until set.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

