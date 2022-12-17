 

Connie J. Eakin

Saturday, December 17, 2022 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uWq6EccRAKbFwConnie J. Eakin, 80 of Petrolia, Pa, passed away early Thursday morning at the Clarivew Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa, with her family by her side.

Born in Bradford, Pa., on September 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Phyllis Courtright Swatsler.

Connie was a graduate of Bradford High School.

In her earlier years, she worked as an engraver at the original Zippo factory.

She enjoyed camping with her family and sitting on her porch watching hummingbirds.

She married Leonard E. “Butch” Eakin on August 26, 1961, who preceded her in death in 2016.

She is survived by her two daughters: Sheila Eakin and her companion Gerry Bisson of Parker, and Erin (Ed) Dunlap of Parker; one son: Jeffrey (Deborah) Eakin of Parker; a brother: Terrance (Donna) Swatsler of Kadak, Tn; numerous Grand and Great-Grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.


