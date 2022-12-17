Donald J. Palmer, Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.

He attended Franklin High School where he was part of the graduating class of 1945.

After graduating, Donald joined the United States Army Air Corp where he served in France and Balvaria, Germany as a Radio Operator during WWII.

He was a proud WWII veteran.

After being discharged, he married his sweetheart, the former, Jean Garrett on October 10, 1947.

Together they raised four wonderful children and enjoyed sixty years of married before Jean passed away on February 21, 2008, leaving a hole in his heart and life.

He later married Cheryl Chatley on March 12, 2021. Cheryl survives him and will miss him dearly.

Donald returned from the war and was employed by Amalie Refinery where he served as a Pumper for twenty years.

He later was employed by Joy Manufacturing where he retired in 1992 after twenty-two years of service.

After retiring, Donald joined the Venango Toy Makers where he enjoyed using his woodworking skills to make toys.

He enjoyed taking long walks and helping family and friends whenever a need arose.

Donald also enjoyed being a member of Knights of Columbus.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife; his son, Scott Palmer and his wife, Paula of Franklin; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Donald is preceded in death by his children, Wanda Shuffstall, David L. Palmer, and Michael Palmer; his granddaughter, Nicole E. Palmer; and his siblings, Margaret L. Pacilli, Audrey M. Palmer, and Robert L. Palmer.

As per Donald’s wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Donald’s memory to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to VNA Hospice Nurse, Phyllis, for her long hours of kind and loving care of Donald.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Donald’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

