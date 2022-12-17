Featured Local Job: Direct Care Personnel

New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.

Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?

This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive Hourly Wages ($12-$14/hr.)

Restraint/Restriction free agency

Weekends are a must!

Benefits Package Available!

Open Availability is greatly appreciated!

Paid vacation!

Opportunity for advancement in the company!

CNAs needed!

All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214, or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]

Pre-employment criminal background check must be free of any serious offenses.

New Light, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

