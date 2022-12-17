 

Keystone High School Receives Honorable Mention in PennDOT’s Paint the Plow Contest

KeystoneCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School received an honorable mention in PennDOT’s Paint the Plow safety outreach contest.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award of District 10 regional winner which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov.

Butler 1

Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from nine area high schools that entered this year’s regional contest. Votes were accepted from December 5 -11, 2022. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School received 1253 votes to win the 2022 “Fan Favorite” honor.

Students from Leechburg Area High School, Knoch High School, Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School, Keystone Jr.-Sr. High School, Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, United High School, Penns Manor Area High School, Jefferson County DuBois AVTS, and Brookville High School participated. During the winter weather season, all the participant’s blades will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.

Paint the Plow is a collaborative effort between PennDOT and area high schools aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering an appreciation for student art programs and creativity. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme.

The 2022 statewide theme is “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice,” which was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

To view other entries, follow this link: Paint the Plow 2022 Voting Form – District 10.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

