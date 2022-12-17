Lori A. Leahew, age 61, of Tionesta, PA, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born in Warren, PA on February 27, 1961, daughter of Roger W. Hannah, Sr., of West Hickory, PA, and the late Sally A. (Holmes) Hannah who preceded her in death on March 28, 2012.

Lori graduated from the Endeavor School in Endeavor, PA and went on to study nursing at the Clarion County Career Center.

As a young woman, she worked as a cashier at the former Hills Department Store before working as a Licensed Practical Nurse for the VNA and later Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville, PA.

She later worked at Blair in Warren, PA, as a cook at the Hickory Nut Inn in East Hickory, PA, and most recently as a cashier at Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta.

On August 18, 2012, she married Russell J. Leahew at the Endeavor Presbyterian Church, who survives.

Lori enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She loved cooking for her family and hosting holiday gatherings at her home.

Her macaroni and cheese dish and peanut butter cookies were among her family’s favorites.

In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by three daughters: Jessica (Hunter) Anthony and her significant other Charles Albaugh of Centerville, PA; Misty Hunter and her fiancé Bob Johnson of Tidioute, PA; and Nicole Hunter and her significant other Arthur Knight of Pittsburgh, PA. Ten grandchildren: Maison Deloe, Riley Hunter, Peyton Hunter, Jacob Plowman, Bailey Anthony, Ashleigh Johnson, Brady Anthony, Jenna Anthony, Cara Johnson, and Sophia Tobias-Woodel. Two brothers, Craig “Redwine” Holmes of Tidioute and Ben Hannah of Endeavor. Two sisters, Ginger Olsen of Endeavor, and Donna Hewitt and her husband Bill of Niles, OH. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Gladys C. Hannah on March 27, 2021 and by her brother, Roger W. “Jube” Hannah, Jr. on August 13, 2018.

There will be no public visitation.

All services held will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road Clarion, PA 16214.

