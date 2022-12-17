Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen, 82, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to her heavenly home, early Friday morning December 16, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Marian was born in Belle Vernon, Fayette County on August 26, 1940.

She was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Eliza Jane Clegg Gurney.

She graduated from high school in Sandy Lake and had been employed in the laundry department of the nursing home in Grove City and by Rax Restaurant.

Marian enjoyed taking walks, working on puzzles, and flower gardening.

She had been a longtime member of the former Fundamental Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.

She was a kind and humble person and was fond of cats.

Marian is survived by her husband J. Kenton “Ken” Mullen whom she married at the Fundamental Baptist Church in St. Petersburg on May 5, 1990.

Also surviving are three sons and their wives: James and Sherri McIntire of Grove City, Fred and Adella McIntire and Larry and Debra McIntire all of Vermont; a daughter Debra Noble of Cabot; a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; a step daughter and her husband: Marilyn and Don Feely of Seneca; a step son and his wife, Andrew and Ammy Mullen of Englewood, Fl; a step granddaughter Danielle; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers in law, and sisters in law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Shirley Foust and two sons; Robert and Charles McIntire.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton from 1-3pm on Sunday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 3pm with the Rev. Jacob Coon, pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Seneca, officiating.

Interment will be in Salem Reformed UCC Cemetery in Lamartine.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Mullen’s name may be made to Grace Baptist Church P.O. Box 375 Seneca, Pa 16346.

To send a condolence please visit www.hilefh.com.

