Marie Baxter, 85, of Marienville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday morning, December 16, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.

Born November 3, 1937 in Marienville, she was the daughter of the late J. Edwin and Violet Haslett Mensch.

She was a 1956 graduate of East Forest High School.

On June 24, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crown, she married Charles Baxter. He survives.

She was a member of the Marienville Senior Citizens and of St. Ann Catholic Church, where for 10 years she managed the décor and floral pieces for the church.

Her pastimes included baking, cake decorating and caring for her home and family.

Those surviving in addition to her husband, Charles Baxter; are her son, Stephen (Patricia) Baxter; her daughter, Katy (Brett) Johnson; her brother, Bruce Mensch; her grandchildren, Brooke and Evan Johnson; her sister-in law, Donna E. Mensch; a special niece, Elaine Super and several nephews; as well as her grand dogs Auggie and Lucy.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and John Mensch; and her sister-in law, Marilyn Mensch.

Her family will receive friends on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11AM at St. Ann Catholic Church in Marienville, PA with Rev. James Power, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Forest County.

The family suggests memorial donation be made in Marie’s memory to either the American Red Cross or Clarion/Forest VNA.

