Mary Sue Lowman

Saturday, December 17, 2022 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-17bPARv90lwR (1)Mary Sue Lowman, 76, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, December 16, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 21, 1946 in Masury, Ohio; daughter of the late Kalman and Mary Clark Dankovich.

Mary graduated from Brookfield High School in Ohio.

She worked as a secretary for Zacherl Motors in Clarion for many years until she retired.

Mary was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She enjoyed catching up with her friends on the phone, watching tv, and baking.

Mary was also an avid dog lover.

She is survived by her sons, Erik Lowman and his significant other, Amy Horner, of Knox and Ryan Lowman of Clarion; and her brother, Kalman Dankovich, II and his wife, Crystal, of Grove City.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her significant other, Terry Thomas, and her cousin and bestfriend, Ginny Evans.

Family and friends will be received from 3:45 p.m. to 4 :45 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A private funeral service for the family will be officiated by Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary’s honor to the Humane Society online at humanesociety.org or to an animal shelter of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


