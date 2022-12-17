Police: Area Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

– Neglect of Animals – Sustenance/Water, Misdemeanor 3

The above-listed charges are the result of Barbara Kerr allegedly failing to provide food and water to a dog that she was responsible. The dog was left in a cage with feces for approximately four days at a time and had to be taken to a veterinary hospital for medical treatment, according to a criminal complaint filed on December 13.

A State Police Trooper from the Punxsutawney barracks was dispatched on November 17 around 1:31 p.m. to a residence on Main Street in Big Run Borough to meet with a known man in reference to a dog that had been left alone at a residence.

Upon arrival at the residence, the trooper met the known man who had the dog in question outside of the residence on a leash. The tan terrier was very thin, with its ribcage showing, and very scared. It had a bad odor with its feet covered in feces, according to the complaint.

The known man related upon arrival at the home, there were no signs of activity in the recent snow. He related that while changing the home’s door locks, he saw the dog in a cage in the kitchen. The dog had no water or food and appeared to be malnourished and abandoned. He stated that he released the dog and took it outside where he related it had trouble walking and appeared lethargic. He gave the dog some fresh water and contacted PSP, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the trooper photographed the dog and the cage in which the dog had been secured. No clean water or food was observed. There was a large amount of dog feces in the cage which had not been cleaned up, some of which had mold growing on it.

The complaint continues to note that the kitchen area of the home where the dog was located was deplorable with trash, mice droppings, and had a foul odor. The trooper checked the remaining areas of the home locating a fish tank upstairs with a deceased turtle and a deceased lizard inside. The trooper too photographs of those reptiles as well.

The trooper then contacted the property owner to see who had lived at the residence. Through the course of the investigation, the trooper was able to determine by speaking to neighbors that the occupants of the residence were a known man and Barbara Kerr. The trooper made contact with the individuals who arrived at PSP Punxsutawney for an interview on November 19, 2022.

The known man was questioned when the last time he had been at the Main Street property, and he related approximately two weeks prior. He stated he was there retrieving junk cars as he had moved out. He claimed the home was uninhabitable with no running water or electricity. He was asked about the dog at the residence which he claimed was not his but belonged to his girlfriend, Barbara Kerr. The man claimed he believed Kerr was checking on the animal daily. When shown the pictures of the animal, he agree the dog was in poor condition; however, he continued to claim Kerr was responsible for the animal. The man related he and Kerr were living separately from each other now, according to the complaint.

Around 4:07 p.m. on November 19, Barbara Kerr was interviewed. She was provided her Miranda Rights before the interview and agreed to speak to the trooper and signed the rights and waiver form, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Kerr was then questioned about where she resided, and she related that she was no longer staying at the Big Run address. She related that with her busy schedule, she did attempt to go to the property to check on a dog which was her responsibility. The trooper explained to Kerr that the dog was in poor health condition when he found it which she agreed. She was shown pictures of the dog, and she then began to cry after seeing them and said it was unacceptable. She claimed she tried to take water and food to the dog; however, no food or water was observed at the residence. The home was determined to have no water or heat. Kerr later changed her story, claiming she would give the dog extra food when she was there, in case she couldn’t make it back.

The complaint states that Kerr was questioned how long it was since she was at the house which she claimed was a day or two, but then later agreed it was longer. She believed it was four days between visits to check on the dog. She claimed she would give the dog extra food and water due to her work schedule; however, she couldn’t always make it to check on the animal. She claimed she was afraid of the dog saying it tried to bite her; however, later agreed the dog was friendly. When questioned about the dog’s feces and home conditions she claimed she was unable to clean it up. She agreed it was an unacceptable living condition.

The trooper related to Kerr that the dog had been taken to the animal hospital due to its condition and asked her if she knew the dog was missing, according to the complaint.

Kerr was unaware as she had not been at the home since Tuesday, November 15, an additional four days, the complaint states.

The trooper questioned Kerr about the deceased turtle and deceased lizard in the home, and she claimed she would give both of the reptiles food when they were alive but was unable to lift the tanks or ultimately care for them. This led to the reptiles passing away, the complaint notes.

Animal cruelty charges were filed against Kerr on December 13.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 31, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.

