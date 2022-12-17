 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Kimberly Himes

Saturday, December 17, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Light Blue White Clean Grid Family Photo Collage (9)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.

This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Kimberly Himes.

Kim has been part of the Beverage-Air team since 2018 and is currently in the Top Wirer Position.

Kim comes to work every day no matter what. Kim’s fellow employees can always depend on her. When a line is short-handed, she will take a new person and teach them what she knows without hesitation. She’s a good person all around and she is a pleasure to have on the line.

Kim credits her whole line to her success.

“It’s nice to work together as a team,” and says her line lead, Marlene Wazelle, is another reason that Kim has done so well at Beverage Air.

“I have a leader who will jump right in and help,” Kim explained when talking about Marlene.

Kim is a mom and grandma and spends lots of time with her grandkids, Avalynn, Rayleigh, and Braxton. She loves Halloween and enjoys decorating for all the seasons!

If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.

Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.