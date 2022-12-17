SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Kimberly Himes
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Kimberly Himes.
Kim has been part of the Beverage-Air team since 2018 and is currently in the Top Wirer Position.
Kim comes to work every day no matter what. Kim’s fellow employees can always depend on her. When a line is short-handed, she will take a new person and teach them what she knows without hesitation. She’s a good person all around and she is a pleasure to have on the line.
Kim credits her whole line to her success.
“It’s nice to work together as a team,” and says her line lead, Marlene Wazelle, is another reason that Kim has done so well at Beverage Air.
“I have a leader who will jump right in and help,” Kim explained when talking about Marlene.
Kim is a mom and grandma and spends lots of time with her grandkids, Avalynn, Rayleigh, and Braxton. She loves Halloween and enjoys decorating for all the seasons!
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
