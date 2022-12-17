Steve “Reno” Burford, 68, of Oak Ridge, passed away December 13, 2022 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Born in Brookville on February 9, 1954, he was the son of Harold “Neal” Burford and the late Clydine Gerheim Burford.

He was a 1972 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, after graduating from high school he attended Triangle Tech.

He was once employed by Penelec and later for the Laborer’s Union in Kittanning.

His memberships include the Eagles and VFW.

Spending time with family and friends was his favorite pastime.

Those surviving in addition to his father are his children, Heather Truitt, Hope (Chris George) McDaniel and Steven Burford; his brother, Darren (Tara) Burford; his sister, Kimberly Guthrie; his grandchildren, Griffin and Grayson Truitt, Shania McDaniel, Crew Adams, Hayes and Brinley Wright, and Remy Faquay; his great grandson, Ridge McDaniel; as well as numerous nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother-in-law, Ramon Guthrie.

Furlong Funereal Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Burford.

As per his wishes there will be no public services held.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the New Bethlehem Free Public Library which he visited frequently.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the New Bethlehem Free Public Library which he visited frequently.

