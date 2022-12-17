 

Susan M. Holibaugh

Saturday, December 17, 2022 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Bmu5qeh7riGCRSusan M. Holibaugh, age 69, of Sligo, passed away Thursday evening, December 15, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born September 19, 1953, in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Edwin P. Holibaugh and Gertrude Alberta LaBorde Holibaugh.

Susan loved to go shopping for jewelry, listen to music, watch tv and go out to eat.

She is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Robert) Aaron of Fairmount City and Margaret Holibaugh of Sligo.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by brothers: James and Kenneth Holibaugh; infant sisters, Wanda and Larue Holibaugh, and sisters, Evelyn McCall and Sylvia Kesphler.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Father Samuel Bungo officiating.

Interment will take place at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Memorial contributions may be given in Susan’s name to a local animal shelter of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Susan’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


