Terry A. Brocious, 76, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home.

He was born on August 29, 1946, in Dayton, PA, the son of Robert Milo “Dutch” and Pansy Leona (Anderson) Brocious.

Terry was a 1965 graduate of Dayton High School and a lifelong resident of the Dayton area.

He attended Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church and was a life member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department.

Terry retired in 2007 after 37 years with Pittsburg and Shawmut Railroad He enjoyed going to the races and hosting Sunday dinners for his family.

Terry’s family was very important to him and he loved the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Connie M. (Leksell) Brocious, whom he married on Sept. 8, 1978; his children, Coloryn Long and husband Brian of Punxsutawney, Janet Cruz of Florida, Robert Joseph and wife Traci of Kittanning, Allen Brocious of Timblin, John Joseph of Kittanning, Art Brocious and wife Wendy of Dayton, Frank Brocious and wife Melissa of Dayton, and Randy Brocious of Dayton; grandchildren, Austin (Stephanie) Brocious, Andrew (Lauren) Brocious, Alison (Daniel) Hampshire, Morgan (Jud) Toth, Jenna Joseph, Alexis Brocious, Billy Gaston, Parker Brocious, Kelly Spade, Jake (Maelee) Cruz, Connie Cruz, and John Cruz; and his great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaylee, Saylor, Paytyn, Evelyn, Carson, Lanee, and Memphis.

Terry is also survived by his brother, Reed Yarger of New Bethlehem; and sisters, Claire Deemer and husband, James, of Poland, Ohio, and Peggy Blose and husband, Kip, of Dayton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Linda Lee (Gunning) Brocious, who passed away in 1977; brothers, Richard Brocious, Gerald Brocious, Victor Yarger, Gerald D. Yarger, Merle Brocious, James Kyle Yarger, Dwight Brocious, and Wayne Brocious; and sisters, Velma Hartman and Linda Bugay.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 PM on Monday Dec. 19, 2022, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 East Main Street, Dayton, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home with the Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating.

Interment will be in Copenhaver Crossroads Cemetery, Dayton, PA.

Terry volunteered at Mother’s Mission Food Pantry at the Concord Church in Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made is his memory to Mother’s Mission at 115 Concord Road, Dayton, PA 16222.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting bauerfuneral.com.

