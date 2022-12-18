All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: David Richardson
Sunday, December 18, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
David Richardson served our country in the United States Army National Guard.
Name: David G. Richardson
Born: April 16, 1949
Died: November 5, 2022
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army National Guard
David proudly served in the Army National Guard.
Click here to view a full obituary.
