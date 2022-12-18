Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Candy Cane Snowballs

Christmas is right around the corner–Give these scrumptious cookies a try!

Ingredients

2 cups butter, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar



1 teaspoon vanilla extract3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 cup chopped pecans8 ounces of white candy coating, melted1/3 to 1/2 cup crushed peppermint candies

Directions

-Cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Gradually beat in flour. Stir in pecans. Refrigerate, covered, until firm enough to shape, 3-4 hours.

-Preheat oven to 350°. Shape dough into 1-in. balls. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

-Bake until lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks; cool completely.

-Dip tops of cookies into candy coating, allowing excess to drip off; dip into crushed candies. Let stand until set.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.