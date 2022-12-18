 

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment by Ashleigh Bennett; Holiday Gift Certificates Are Available!

Sunday, December 18, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

ashleigh-bennettSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery on Sunday afternoon for live music by Ashleigh Bennett!

Ashleigh will be entertaining from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18.

Enjoy your lunch with a glass of Deer Creek wine, a wine slushy, or a beer from North Country Brewery, Straub, Yuengling, or Trails to Ales while listening to a local favorite.

A cafe menu is available including specials of the day.

HOLIDAY GIFT CERTIFICATES ARE AVAILABLE!

Customers get $10.00 to spend on themselves in 2023 with every $100.00 they get in gift certificates!

Also, local companies that are looking for the perfect gift for their staff – think wine! Deer Creek’s qualified employees are available to help customers select the perfect bottles of wine and last-minute orders are no problem! Gift wrapping is also available!

Christmas-wine

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


