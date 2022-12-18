Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment by Ashleigh Bennett; Holiday Gift Certificates Are Available!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery on Sunday afternoon for live music by Ashleigh Bennett!
Ashleigh will be entertaining from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18.
Enjoy your lunch with a glass of Deer Creek wine, a wine slushy, or a beer from North Country Brewery, Straub, Yuengling, or Trails to Ales while listening to a local favorite.
A cafe menu is available including specials of the day.
HOLIDAY GIFT CERTIFICATES ARE AVAILABLE!
Customers get $10.00 to spend on themselves in 2023 with every $100.00 they get in gift certificates!
Also, local companies that are looking for the perfect gift for their staff – think wine! Deer Creek’s qualified employees are available to help customers select the perfect bottles of wine and last-minute orders are no problem! Gift wrapping is also available!
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
