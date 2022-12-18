Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough.

According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on December 13 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

During the month of May 2022, members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force were conducting an investigation of methamphetamine said to be obtained from the Philadelphia area and trafficked back to the Jefferson, Clearfield, and Elk County areas where it was then put up for sale.

The investigation specifically identified Drew Curley as the person obtaining/selling the methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed on December 13.

The complaint states that on May 23, 2022, at approximately 10:59 p.m., a Drug Task Force Officer contacted a Confidential Informant (C.I.) to set up a controlled buy with Drew Curley. The C.I. was picked up around 5:00 p.m. and transported to a predetermined location for a briefing prior to the controlled buy.

An agent of the Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Narcotic Investigation, and other members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrived at the meeting place around 5:31 p.m., while others stood by at the City of St. Marys Police Department awaiting instruction.

On May 23, 2022, around 6:06 p.m. the C.I., through contact via phone call with Curley’s alleged girlfriend, was instructed to come to her residence where Curley would then meet with him/her. The C.I. advised that he/she would like to purchase one ounce of methamphetamine, which the female stated wouldn’t be a problem, according to the complaint.

The C.I. indicated Curley’s girlfriend resides on North Main Street, in Falls Creek, Jefferson County, the complaint notes.

Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force had set up positions of surveillance in the area of the above-described location.

Around 6:21 p.m. the detective from the Elk County D.A.’s office and a drug task force officer conducted a complete search of the C.I. The C.I. possessed a wallet, which contained only personal identification, a pack of cigarettes, and a cellular phone.

Around 6:26 p.m., the detective provided the C.I. with $650.00 in U.S. currency for the purchase of one ounce of methamphetamine.

The C.I., being transported by the agent of the Office of Attorney General, left the meeting place around 6:27 p.m. and began their travel to Falls Creek. The detective departed the meeting place at the same time in a separate vehicle while additional task force officers left in another vehicle to assist with surveillance.

The C.I. and the agent arrived at the N. Main Street, Falls Creek location around 7:04 p.m., and the detective and other task force officers arrived a short time after. Around 7:09 p.m., the C.I. was observed by surveillance walking toward the apartment building located at N. Main Street, Falls Creek. During that time, the C.I. was in the apartment he/she had been maintaining contact with surveillance via text messaging, the complaint indicates.

The complaint states that around 8:10 p.m., Curley was observed arriving in a gray Ford F150 pickup with a Pennsylvania registration. He parked his pickup truck in a parking lot directly across the street from the N. Main Street residence. Curley, unknowingly, parked next to surveillance and was observed exiting his truck, retrieving a black backpack from the rear of the truck, had lingered at the rear of his truck for a moment, and then walked across the street from the N. Main Street, Falls Creek residence, according to the complaint.

Around five minutes later, a female operating a Buick SW with a Pennsylvania registration was observed pulling into the parking lot where Curley had parked his truck. The female (later identified) exited her vehicle and walked to Curley’s driver’s side of his pick-up truck. The female opened the gas cap door and retrieved something from within. A task force officer photographed the female as she retrieved the item, which was believed to be a controlled substance.

Around 8:20 p.m., the C.I. was observed by surveillance exiting the apartment and entering the vehicle the agent from the Office of Attorney General was occupying. The C.I. and the agent left shortly thereafter and began driving back to the predetermined meeting place, the complaint notes.

Five minutes after the C.I. departed the area, Curley was observed exiting the parking lot and crossing N. Main Street. Surveillance noted Curley still had the black backpack in his possession. At approximately 9:00 p.m., the agent and the C.I. arrived back at the predetermined meeting place with the detective arriving shortly thereafter, as well, the complaint states.

The evidence was handed to the detective around 9:07 p.m. by the C.I. The evidence consisted of a Ziploc bag containing a crystal-like rock substance, which was later scanned by the Trunarc (a handheld narcotics analyzer) device and after analysis, it was determined to be methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

The detective and a task force officer again conducted a full search of the C.I. around 9:10 p.m. No contraband was found on his/her person. According to the C.I., prior to Curley’s arrival, his girlfriend indicated, through conversation, that Curley had already sold approximately nine pounds of methamphetamine within the last couple of weeks. The C.I. further stated that when Curley arrived at the apartment, he retrieved the baggy of methamphetamine from his black backpack and handed it over to the C.I. in exchange for $650.00. The C.I. indicated leaving the apartment thereafter, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, on June 28, 2022, the C.I. reached out to Curley via phone call with negative results. Due to the failed phone call, the C.I. was able to contact Curley through text messaging. During the messaging between the C.I. and Curley, Curley had indicated he planned to make a trip to obtain additional methamphetamine. Curley informed the C.I. he could sell him/her three ounces of methamphetamine for $1,800.00 now, or he would sell him/her five ounces of methamphetamine for $1,800.00 if he/she waits for his return from the trip to re-supply.

In addition, Curley indicated he would meet with the C.I. between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on the following day, upon his return, and provide him/her with the five ounces of methamphetamine, the complaint notes.

Curley requested the C.I. meet him at the Brookville TA truck stop and provide him with the $1,800.00. Law enforcement from the Attorney General’s Office along with members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force assisted in the surveillance of the Brookville Truck Stop located at 245 Allegheny Blvd., in Brookville, Jefferson County, the complaint states.

The detective transported the C.I. to the truck stop, dropped him/her off, and observed the C.I. enter the TA welcoming center building. As the C.I. entered, the detective along with several other law enforcement officers observed Curley enter the lot, Curley parked the gray in color Ford F-150 pickup beside surveillance who observed him enter the same entrance as the C.I. Approximately 20 minutes later, both the C.I. and Curley exited the building. Curley eventually exited the lot, and the C.I. returned to the detective’s vehicle where he/she was then transported back to his/her residence, according to the complaint.

The following day (as agreed upon by both Curley and the C.I.) Curley failed to provide the C.I. with the agreed-upon five ounces of methamphetamine in return for the $1,800.00 previously provided. According to the C.I., he/she had sent several messages to Curley who failed to respond. Ultimately, Curley did respond indicating he, too, had been ripped off and stated the C.I.’s money was not the only funds stolen. Curley indicated owing others he had taken money from prior to obtaining the methamphetamine. Curley told the C.I. he would soon be getting a paycheck and would return the money owed, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that as of this date (December 13, 2022), the agreed-upon $1,800.00 for five ounces of methamphetamine still remains unpaid.

On July 25, 2022, Curley was interviewed by the agent of the Attorney General’s Office and the detective from the Elk County D.A.’s office. During the interview, Curley acknowledged selling large amounts of controlled substances, namely methamphetamine from January 2022 to July 2022. Curley further acknowledged to obtaining the methamphetamine at a lesser cost than he would sell it to make a profit. Curley stated he would commonly sell the methamphetamine by the ounce, but has in the past sold up to a pound. Curley also identified the source and that the controlled substance, methamphetamine, came through the source from the Philadelphia area through a larger organization, according to the complaint.

In addition, Curley acknowledged utilizing his mobile cellular phone to acquire and distribute controlled substances, namely methamphetamine. Curley stated he would use both messaging apps, as well as, phone calls to accomplish his sales of methamphetamine, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on December 13 in front of Judge Inzana on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, Curley was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

