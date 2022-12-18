East Forest Students Participate in National Novel Writing Event

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The 7th grade class at East Forest School joined 450,000 people in a worldwide Young Writers Program (YWP) to write an entire novel in just thirty days.

[Pictured above: 7th-grade winners of the National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) event. From left, Brody Hartle, Johnathen Lindig, and Jacob Glass.]

Throughout the month of November, the students participated in the YWP through the NaNoWriMo event. The YWP defines a novel as a long work of fiction.

In late October, the students set a personal word count goal for their novels ranging from 10,000 to 30,0000 words. If the students reached their word count goal by midnight on November 30, they won the event.

A third of the 7th graders met their word count goals, and collectively, the 7th-grade class wrote 93,219 words in November.

