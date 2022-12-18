Featured Local Job: Project/Staff Accountant

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company, has an immediate career opportunity for a Project/Staff Accountant.

This position will be involved with all aspects of accounting including A/P, A/R, G/L, and Job Costing with a focus on our project billing and costing.

The candidate must have the ability to analyze financial reports and support project managers. A successful candidate will have the ability to balance and organize multiple projects, have good communication skills, and have a strong knowledge of MS Excel, Office, etc. Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long-term commitment.

Prior Accounting experience is required. 2-4-year post-secondary degree preferred.

Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.

