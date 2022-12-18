 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Project/Staff Accountant

Sunday, December 18, 2022 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company, has an immediate career opportunity for a Project/Staff Accountant.

This position will be involved with all aspects of accounting including A/P, A/R, G/L, and Job Costing with a focus on our project billing and costing.

The candidate must have the ability to analyze financial reports and support project managers. A successful candidate will have the ability to balance and organize multiple projects, have good communication skills, and have a strong knowledge of MS Excel, Office, etc. Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long-term commitment.

Prior Accounting experience is required. 2-4-year post-secondary degree preferred.

Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.