Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor II

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Residential Treatment Supervisor II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text TS2 to 412-912-2012

Salary: From 50,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: BOTH Days (7 am- 3 pm) and Evenings (3 pm- 11 pm)

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

