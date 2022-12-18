Heavy Damage to Seneca Skate Capital After Electrical Fire



SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – An apparent electrical fire caused heavy damage to Skate Capital along Old Salina Road in Seneca on Saturday night.

Photo above by Gavin Fish.

According to Lieutenant Tim Alex of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to the skating rink.

“It appears that they were charging some ride-on units and they caught on fire,” Alex said. “No one was occupying the structure at the time.”

Employees and regulars survey the damage done to the rink. Photo by Gavin Fish.

Erik Doutt, the primary owner of Skate Capital, confirmed that a malfunctioning ride caused the fire.

“We have little ride-on toys that kids can whiz around on the skate floor. They were on charge between sessions. One of them malfunctioned, whether it was the charger or the battery, it caught fire and spread to the adjacent stuff.”

According to Alex, fire marshals are not going to investigate the scene.

“It appears to be accidental in nature,” he said.

An open fire door leading to the front parking lot of Skate Capital. Photo by Gavin Fish.

Doutt said the structure being unoccupied was part of the problem.

“It wouldn’t have been anything if we were here, that was the problem,” Doutt added. “We left to get lunch in between sessions, and that’s when it happened.”

“Had somebody been here, it wouldn’t have been an issue at all.”

Seneca VFD firefighters getting ready to leave the scene. All emergency responders were gone by 9:20 p.m. Photo by Gavin Fish.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 9:50 p.m.

Firefighters from Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Township Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department, and Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Firefighters from Cornplanter and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Departments also provided support to Seneca Fire Department during the call.

