James M. Gibbons

Sunday, December 18, 2022 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ZuFjsloRedLJames M. Gibbons, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away at 3:10 A.M. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare after a short illness.

Born April 9, 1940 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Hugh & Helen Stalker Gibbons.

Jim was a 1958 graduate of Oil City High School.

He had served 33 ½ years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Mr. Gibbons had drove truck for Exxon and worked in the Garage at Exxon for 34 years.

More recently he had worked security at the Cranberry Mall for 15 years.

He was married on April 29, 1972 to the former Karen D. Jackson and she survives.

Jim enjoyed woodworking and tinkering around.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Stacy Allison & her husband Rick of Oil City; two grandchildren, Devon and Chris; one brother, John (Jack) Gibbons and his wife Jean of Oil City; a sister, Elaine Brock & her husband Charles of Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Lori Gibbons and by three brothers: Claire “Bo”, Donald, and Charles Gibbons.

Friends will be received from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00P.M. with Rev. Thomas Carr presiding.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the window fund at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


