It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving devoted mother, Mary Jo Stephenson, on Dec. 16, 2022.

Mary Jo was reunited with the love of her life, Charles, her husband of 57 years.

She left as she peacefully slept at her home with her children by her side.

She was in her 87th year.

Born May 20, 1935 in Ridgway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael P. DeStefano and the late Helen DelPozza DeStefano.

Mary Jo graduated from St. Leo’s High School in 1945.

She then attended Brian Stratton School of Business in 1947.

On Feb. 4, 1956 she married her best friend, Charles W. Stephenson in St. Leo’s Church in Ridgway.

They spent 57 years together, making a house into a home, raising 5 children.

Mary Jo & Chuck started a family tradition soon after they were married.

Mary Jo loved the beach-so it began, yearly family trips to the shore.

Some of those trips were made in pop-up campers, but most to a rental home which they would pack with more people then beds.

Those trips made so many precious memories for all of them.

Their last family trip was to the shore in 2019, where there was 35 all in one house.

While Mary Jo needed help walking to the sea, that is where she was found each day.

The laughter, love, tears and chaos in that house filled her heart with complete joy.

“Grammies beach-you never leave a place you truly love.”

In her honor the family will be having the first buckeye-bake off contest.

Mary Jo was a member of St. Stephen Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

She was a member of the rosary society.

She devoted 12 years of volunteering to help serve lunch to the students at St. Stephen School.

Mary Jo was employed for over 25 years at JC Penny’s.

She was a devoted wife, friend, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.

There was no greater love than the love she had for her family.

As we gathered every Friday night for dinner there were many discussions regarding which child and grandchild was her favorite.

The truth is- she made us all feel like we were her favorite.

Though her health had been failing for years-few people knew the extent to which she struggled.

Her joy for life and longing to join in for family gatherings and celebrations kept her pushing through the pain.

She is survived by her five children: Jerry Stephenson of Oil City, Julie Kelley & her husband Joe of CA, Mary Jane Verhoff & her husband Jeff of Oil City, Jeff Stephenson and his significant other Kim McCoy of Venus, Suzanne Vavala & her husband Dino of FL; 10 grandchildren: Matt Stephenson & significant other Colleen Daly, Brett Stephenson, Savannah Goodwin, Morgan Kelley, Kurt Horne and his wife Kathleen, Samantha Horne and significant other Joseph Sineno, Jonathan Verhoff & his wife Blaik, Renee Knight and her husband Ryan, Jennifer O’Blinski & her husband AJ, and Angelina Vavala; 2 step grandchildren: James and Nina Vavala; 9 great grandchildren: Kyle Horne, Ellie & Blake Goodwin, Barrett, Brantley and Bristol Knight, Adeline and Ashton O’Blinski, JC Sineno.

She is also survived by her siblings: Sr. Lucille DeStefano SSJ of Erie, Angela DeStefano of Ridgway, Michael DeStefano & his wife Mary Lee, Loretta Olson & her husband Robert of Holidaysburg, and one brother-in-law, Robert Stephenson and his wife Sharyn of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter -in-law Liz Stephenson.

The family wishes to thank Katie Rex and her staff as well as AseraCare Staff for their kind, loving and compassionate care.

“In Life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.”

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society.

Friends will be received Monday Dec. 19 from 6:00P.M.-8:00P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Tuesday in St. Stephen Church, with Fr. Jonathan Schmolt, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

