Nicole McAdoo Joins Simply Skin Medical Spa
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nicole McAdoo likes to help people, so her new position with Simply Skin Medical Spa perfectly matches her personality.
Nicole recently completed a course for aesthetics in Erie and joined Simply Skin’s staff on October 31.
“We learned the basics at school,” McAdoo told exploreClarion.com. “I will continue to receive additional training under the supervision of Dr. Hoffmeier.”
“I like that we get to help people with their skin problems. That’s my favorite part because I grew up with severe acne, so the fact that I’ve been through that experience, I like to help people with that.
“I love learning about these things and helping people with their skincare regimens.”
Simply Skin offers all types of skincare, including Facials, Diamond Glow (a gentle exfoliating and resurfacing treatment), Chemical Peels, Acne Facials, Nova Lash Extensions, Eyebrow Tinting/Shaping, Eye Lashes Perming/Tinting/Lifting, and Jane Iredale Make-Up Application.
Click here to learn more about the above Spa Services.
“I think it’s cool overall just to help people feel better about themselves,” McAdoo added.
To schedule an appointment with Nicole, call 814-227-2362 or visit Simply Skin’s website https://simplyskinmedispa.com/.
Owner and Medical Director – Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier is the medical director and owner of Simply Skin Medical Spa.
With over 30 years of medical experience in Clarion, Dr. Hoffmeier is the first physician in the area to specialize in aesthetic skincare and non-invasive laser therapies for the improvement and maintenance of healthy skin.
Dr. Hoffmeier is committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in cosmetic rejuvenation and trains with renowned physicians across the United States to offer the most effective options for skin health and appearance.
She is board certified in family practice and is emphatic that skin care is an important component of total health care. After closing her primary care practice in 2018, she has shifted her total focus and has extended her care to the community to offer evaluation and treatment of skin conditions such as acne, skin irritation, removal of abnormal skin lesions, and treatment of varicose and spider veins, to name a few.
While she is passionate about anti-aging skin care and knows that most patients want to avoid surgery, she has trained and been certified to perform multiple non-invasive injectable procedures and laser therapies.
To learn more about all of the procedures offered at Simply Skin Medical Spa, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/.
Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.