Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week

Sunday, December 18, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, December 18th!

There are also other daily specials throughout the week:

Sunday, December 18 – Turkey Dinner
Monday, December 19 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs

Tuesday, December 20 – Ham and Scalloped Potatoes, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, December 21 – Stir Fry, Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, December 22 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, December 23 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, December 24 – CLOSING at 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 25 – CLOSED – Merry Christmas!

The menu is subject to change.

You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

AND – Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner-3-dessert

korner-turnover

Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


