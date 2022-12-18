 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

William O. “Bill” Priester

Sunday, December 18, 2022 @ 10:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-DUnDHD0VVkEaWilliam O. “Bill” Priester, 60, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.

He was born March 23, 1962, in Rimersburg, PA to Joseph H. and Cora M. (Anthony) Priester.

Bill adored his family, children and grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them about life.

He loved Elvis and was an avid collector of anything Elvis.

He also loved Scooby-Doo and watched a 24 hour Scooby Doo Marathon with his grandchildren.

Bill will be lovingly remembered for having a big heart and always willing to help his family and neighbors.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Darlene (Bowser) Priester, whom he married on June 16, 1979; sons, William O. Priester II, Joshua A. Priester and John H. Priester and wife, Ashley all of New Bethlehem; daughter, Kristina L. Wegley and husband, Thomas Jr. of New Bethlehem; brother, Joe “Ray” Priester and wife, Dianne, of Sligo; and sister, Charlotte J. McQueeney and husband, Terry, of Sligo; and ten grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Deborah Fenstermaker, LuAnn McIntyre, and Ellen Priester and three granddaughters.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 until the time of service at 1 PM at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg with Rev. Doug Henry officiating

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pa.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bill’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.