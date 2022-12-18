William O. “Bill” Priester, 60, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.

He was born March 23, 1962, in Rimersburg, PA to Joseph H. and Cora M. (Anthony) Priester.

Bill adored his family, children and grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them about life.

He loved Elvis and was an avid collector of anything Elvis.

He also loved Scooby-Doo and watched a 24 hour Scooby Doo Marathon with his grandchildren.

Bill will be lovingly remembered for having a big heart and always willing to help his family and neighbors.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Darlene (Bowser) Priester, whom he married on June 16, 1979; sons, William O. Priester II, Joshua A. Priester and John H. Priester and wife, Ashley all of New Bethlehem; daughter, Kristina L. Wegley and husband, Thomas Jr. of New Bethlehem; brother, Joe “Ray” Priester and wife, Dianne, of Sligo; and sister, Charlotte J. McQueeney and husband, Terry, of Sligo; and ten grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Deborah Fenstermaker, LuAnn McIntyre, and Ellen Priester and three granddaughters.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 until the time of service at 1 PM at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg with Rev. Doug Henry officiating

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pa.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bill’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

