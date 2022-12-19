7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayCloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind.
Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
ThursdayA chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then rain showers after 1pm. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday NightShowers. Low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
FridayRain showers before 11am, then snow showers. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday NightSnow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Christmas DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 16.
